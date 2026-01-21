Jaguars Add Rising Coach to Liam Coen's Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a new member to their coaching staff.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are set to hire Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo. Last week, the Jaguars parted ways with secondary coach Ron Milus , who coached the Jaguars' cornerbacks.

The #Jaguars are currently expected to hire #Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked in Miami the last four seasons and had recently interviewed for the Jets defensive coordinator job. pic.twitter.com/fVbFfzU8DW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2026

New Addition

As it stands today, Araujo is the first coach who has been reportedly hired to Liam Coen's staff after the 2025-26 season ended. Coen and the Jaguars quickly parted ways with Milus last week, and it appears they now have their next coach in Arajuo.

Arajuo did solid work with a vastly undermanned cornerback group in 2025, has worked with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile at both Miami and Boston College, and also spent time under Campanile's influence Vic Fangio while in Miami. Add in his youth, and Arajuo seems like a seamless fit to the Jaguars' staff.

Araujo will have an important role on the staff as he now becomes the position coach for No. 2 pick Travis Hunter, who is set to play a larger role at cornerback this year than he did as a rookie where he spent most of his snaps on offense.

Araujo joined the Dolphins as assistant defensive backs coach in 2022. He was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2024. Araujo has also previously coached at Yale (2019-2021), Boston College (2017-2018), Springfield College (2016) and Maine Maritime Academy (2015) during his coaching career.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’ve got to look at what those exact, I guess you could call it bullet points, would be to get that over the hump. I think that we had a lot of great energy towards the end of the season in terms of, like, I don't know if a lot of guys were just like oh my gosh, let's get this season over with type thing to where the schedule, the routine, the support staff, the operation, the routine, the practices," Coen said last week.

"It felt like it was going in the right direction in terms of sustainability throughout maybe a few more weeks. So, looking at that, I think that it was on par with being able to continue moving forward. It was just some critical moments, obviously, and plays in a game that you’ve got to be able to make. Those are things that you end up having to build upon and try to recreate in the offseason, right?"

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.