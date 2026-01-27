Trevor Lawrence was named as an MVP finalist for his commendable performance for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL season. That doesn't mean he'll win, but it does mean that he received enough votes to rank in the top five. While it's nice to have seen him earn recognition for his breakout campaign, his statistical struggles early in the year will probably keep him from serious contention.



At the conclusion of Week 18, the race came down to just two candidates, at least in terms of betting odds. The sportsbooks had the New England Patriots' Drake Maye and the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford in serious contention to take home the award. All votes are due before the start of the playoffs, which makes sense considering it's a regular-season honor, but the postseason can be very revealing of who is truly the most valuable player in the league.



Trevor Lawrence has been better than Drake Maye



Based on regular-season production, there's really no question who had the better year between the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye. T-Law finished with 4,366 total yards, 38 touchdowns, 15 turnovers, and 61 percent passing while leading his team to a 13-4 record. Meanwhile, Maye had over 4,800 yards, 35 scores, 11 giveaways, and a 72 percent completion rate, spearheading the Pats to a 14-3 mark and the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

However, it's important to remember that New England played the easiest schedule in the NFL in adjusted metrics. Through Week 16, their opponents had an actual win rate of just 38 percent, the cushiest mark since 2002. While the Pats have climbed their way to the Super Bowl, the increased competition has caught up to them. They've scored just 54 points in three games, an average of 18. However, aided by the weather, they've held their opposition to a total of 26 points in the postseason.

Maye might have been the team MVP in the regular season and might actually become the league MVP, but the defense has carried him in the playoffs. To his credit, he's faced a brutal gauntlet, matching up with the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos so far, while he's preparing to battle the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

In his first three games, he's averaged just 224.7 total yards on 56 percent passing, tallying a combined five touchdowns, five turnovers, and three fumbles that were ultimately retained by the Pats.

Funnily enough, Lawrence played the Chargers, Texans, and Broncos four times total in the 2025 season. In those games, he averaged 221 total yards on 58 percent passing, with seven touchdowns and four turnovers. Keep in mind that T-Law sat in the fourth quarter against LA and Denver after putting the Jaguars up multiple scores.

He had an admirable outing against Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks' defense, finishing with 267 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers on 64 percent passing. Time will tell what Maye is able to do versus Seattle.

