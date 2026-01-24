Trevor Lawrence's MVP Nomination Means One Thing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have an MVP-caliber quarterback.

This week's nomination as an MVP finalist isn't the first time Trevor Lawrence ever earned MVP votes; he got a handful in 2022, too. But this year's nomination is different, and it says only one thing about Lawrence.

Lawrence's MVP

Lawrence, for the amazing year he had, seems unlikely to win MVP. The fact that Drake Maye is also a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year suggests that most voters went with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as MVP. This probably means Lawrence's best possible finishing place is third.

The fact that Lawrence's name is even alongside the likes of Stafford, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey says it all for the Jaguars and their prospects moving forward, though.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply put, Lawrence's season was not a flash in the pan. We can say that without seeing even how his 2026 plays out. He was even better this year than he was during his previous career-best run in 2022, and most people don't realize that his play didn't dip off the heels of 2022 -- his health did, as he finished both 2023 and 2024 with injuries.

The level of play Lawrence showed in 2025, though, is simply too high-quality to be a mirage. It was too close to being a consistent and elite quarterback week in and week out for anyone to ignore and label it as anything else than what it really was. So while he might not win the 2025 MVP award, the fact he got serious attention in voting is solid, concrete proof that he has turned the corner and then some.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars will need to build off this season, and then some. They will need to show in 2026 and beyond that it wasn't merely a hot stretch, and is instead the signal of Lawrence's true ascension to the NFL's top tier. The Jaguars had spent years waiting for the light switch to be flipped in the former No. 1 pick, and that MVP finalist consideration will keep the lights on all offseason.

In fact, the past days of mentioning Lawrence's contract in relation to his play on the field has now been changed, too. Now, Lawrence's deal for one of the NFL's top passers and someone who is truly capable of winning an MVP is nothing short of a bargain.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

