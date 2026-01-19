Duval Delights in the Playoff Demise of Jaguars' Divisional Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. All of their efforts throughout the season — going from a 4-13 record to 13-4, winning eight straight games to close out the campaign, winning the AFC South, and earning home-field advantage — were for naught, as the Buffalo Bills promptly ousted them from the postseason in a narrow 27-24 road upset.
The Jaguars may have earned a lot of favor due to their impressive run through the regular season, but the detractors were quick to run their mouths as soon as the opportunity showed itself. The Jacksonville faithful had to hear from plenty of different sects across the NFL. A spunky underdog is only a rooting favorite if they're not a direct opponent, and the Jaguars made a bunch of enemies in their breakout season.
Jaguars fans let the Houston Texans hear it
There's only one thing worse than not winning the Super Bowl: having to watch a divisional rival do it instead. The Jacksonville Jaguars were in danger of that after losing to the Buffalo Bills, with the Houston Texans cruising past the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unsurprisingly, the Texans faithful gave Duval plenty of reminders about the playoff picture following Wild Card Weekend.
Jacksonville didn't have to wait long to get its revenge, though. In the Divisional Round, the Texans went on the road to take on the New England Patriots. Houston was a popular underdog pick. Between its elite defense, the Pats' unproven playoff record in the modern era, and New England's shaky performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in their first postseason matchup, many believed that the Texans would punch their ticket to the Conference Championship.
It didn't pan out that way. The Patriots wound up trouncing the Texans, 28-16. The game wasn't even as close as the final score suggested. New England boasted a 21-10 lead at halftime and held a win probability over 83 percent according to ESPN.
One of the primary talking points for Houston following the Jaguars' loss to the Bills was the performance of Trevor Lawrence. He played his worst game in a while, finishing with just 238 total yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, including one on the final drive that effectively ended the contest. Texans fans made sure to suggest that C.J. Stroud was the vastly superior quarterback after that. They spoke too soon. Against the Patriots, he tossed four interceptions, giving him seven total turnovers in this postseason. Sweet, sweet revenge.
