Trevor Lawrence, Liam Coen Honors Great Reminders of Jaguars' Prospects

Super Bowl or bust, right? We've all heard the phrase before. While the Jacksonville Jaguars presented themselves as legitimate title threats down the stretch of the 2025 NFL season, it's important to remember where they started from. Going into the year, making the playoffs was seen as a lofty goal for this team, considering their abysmal 4-13 finish in 2024.



With the Jaguars' season ending in heartbreak, in a three-point Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which Trevor Lawrence tossed his second interception of the game on the first play of Jacksonville's potential game-tying or -winning drive with just under a minute left in the contest, it's hard to shake that mental image and general sense of dismay, despite the positives from the rest of the year. The Duval faithful just got a great reminder of everything the team accomplished.



Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen reached new heights



A couple of weeks after their soul-crushing loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars got some good news. Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen were named as NFL finalists for three of the major awards for the season: MVP and Comeback Player of the Year for T-Law and Coach of the Year for the Jags' new fearless leader.



That doesn't mean they'll actually win the hardware, but it's an incredible representation of what the team accomplished behind their new quarterback-coach duo. T-Law might not have been the broken product that he was sold as coming into the season, but he definitely had his strongest campaign to date in his first year under Coen. He finished with over 4,300 total yards, 38 touchdowns, 15 turnovers, and 61 percent passing while leading the Jaguars to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title.



Just warming up 👀 @TrevorLawrence is a finalist for 2025 AP Most Valuable Player#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/A500vZRQh6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 22, 2026

He showcased all of the potential that made him the consensus top quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. His command of the offense was the best it's ever been in the NFL.

He made more plays with his legs than ever before and struck a critical balance between working within the structure and using his God-given talent to create openings when the defense didn't present any, leading to the most total touchdowns by any Jaguars player in franchise history.



All of that was brought on by Coen's mentorship. It took a while for the offense to fully click under his oversight, but once it got going, it didn't stop, including T-Law's breakout.

He became the first head coach in the league annals to take a team from four wins to over 12 in his first year at an NFL helm. The future is beaming in the northeast corridor of the Sunshine State. The Jaguars may have flunked out in the Wild Card Round, but they have arguably the most promising quarterback-coach duo in the league. That's nothing to scoff at.

To see what accolades Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen continue to collect together, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.