1 Crucial Lesson 2025 NFL Playoffs Should Be Teaching Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have been eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, but their scouting work is far from done. There's little question that Head Coach Liam Coen, General Manager James Gladstone, and the rest of the team brass are watching the remainder of the postseason diligently to figure out what's working for the remaining contenders and what isn't.



The Jaguars made major headway this past season, going from four wins in 2024 to a 13-4 record, an AFC South title, and a home playoff game. However, they'll have their work cut out for them to get over the hump. Just look at the Buffalo Bills. Despite employing an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen and going six straight years with at least one victory in the postseason, they never reached the Super Bowl with Head Coach Sean McDermott, which resulted in him getting fired after their Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos.



Jaguars must strike a balance



Offense was the primary focus for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After all, they hired Liam Coen after his tremendous performance calling plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' attack in 2024 as their OC. Once he was on board, the expectation was that he would take Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' promising offensive pieces to another level.



Jacksonville eventually did reach a new ceiling on that side of the ball, leading the team to eight straight wins to close the season and clinch the division crown. Before they found their groove on offense, though, the Jaguars' defense was the driving force behind their hot start. They rattled off a league-leading 13 takeaways in their first four games to jump out to a 3-1 record.



Defense looms large in the postseason

Of the four teams that made the Conference Championship Round this season, all of them fielded elite defenses. The Denver Broncos were second in yards allowed per game and third in points, the New England Patriots were eighth and fourth, the Seattle Seahawks were sixth and first, and the Los Angeles Rams were 17th and 10th.

The defenses played a huge role in the semifinals, too. Denver nearly upset New England with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the helm in a 10-7 slugfest in a snowstorm, while Seattle got crucial stops against LA's high-powered offense to come out on top, 31-27.



It's hard to shake the Jaguars' season ending on a second interception from Trevor Lawrence that abruptly cut off their potential game-tying or -winning drive down three points with under a minute left on the first play of the series. However, Jacksonville scored 24 points in that game and took the lead twice in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, the defense couldn't stop Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' offense from jumping back out front both times. The Jaguars are plenty capable on offense, especially with Coen leading the charge. They have to ensure that they take another step on the other side of the ball to maximize their playoff prospects, even if they lose Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile.

