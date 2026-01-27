Social Media Reacts to Jaguars Retaining Grant Udinski
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving toward 2026 with one important return.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski is officially set to return to the Jaguars' sidelines in 2026 after the Buffalo Bills hired Joe Brady on Tuesday, eliminating the last potential head coach job for Udinski to take.
So, how did Jaguars fans react to the good news? We break it down below.
Duval Sounds Off
Simply put, the reaction from the Jaguars' faithful is as euphoric as it gets. Jaguars' fans and their base have been hoping for the Jaguars to retain Grant Udinski and other members of Liam Coen's staff, and the fact that Udinski won't be joining the Buffalo Bills or Cleveland Browns is happy and welcomed news.
Udinski had proven to be a valuable member of Coen's staff in 2025, even without calling plays. He became Coen's de facto top liaison on the offensive side of the ball and played a close and important role with Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the quarterback room.
There is also the simple fact that Udinski's return to the Jaguars is a major coup for Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence thrived under Udinski and Coen in 2025, and anything the Jaguars could possibly do to help him replicate that success is a must. By the Jaguars seeing Udinski return to Lawrence and Coen, Lawrence gets some long-awaited stability around him.
The Jaguars haven't had much of that stability around Lawrence since he was drafted, dating all the way back to 2021. In 2022, Lawrence had a new head coach and offensive coordinator. In 2023, he had a new passing game coordinator, and in 2024 that coordinator left. Then, of course, Lawrence got a new head coach and coordinator in 2025 in the form of Coen and Udinski.
Finally, you can't ignore the fact that for the second time in two days, an opposing fan base is more or less having an internet meltdown due to Udinski. Yesterday it was the Cleveland Browns, and today it is the Bills after they made the odd decision to simply promote Brady instead of finding an external option to lead the franchise. Udinski has big things ahead of him, and it is fairly clear to everyone who has tracked him.
Udinski might not be becoming a head coach this offseason, but nobody should expect him to wait that much longer. Look for him to get a job in 2027.
