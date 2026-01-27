Why Grant Udinski Staying With Jaguars Would Be Important

Team success brews new opportunities for players, coaches, and front office personnel. The Jacksonville Jaguars had much of that this season, with career seasons from several cornerstone players and contributors, thanks to the brilliant coaching of head coach Liam Coen and his staff.

Success can also lead to filling new gaps opened by players or coaches who have received new opportunities elsewhere. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has become one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle this offseason as he has the chance to be the youngest head coach since Sean McVay in 2017.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

However, he withdrew his name from consideration for the Cleveland Browns job, and while the door remains open for him to become the Buffalo Bills' head coach, all signs point to Udinski returning to Jacksonville for at least one more season as the team's offensive coordinator—a key move that brings balance to the Jaguars offense.

Udinski's return breeds continuity for Jaguars

When you have immediate success like the Jaguars had this past season—13-4 and winners of the AFC South with the No. 1 run defense in football—people will take notice, especially teams searching for a new head coach. While it is uncertain what the next steps are for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile if he does get a job promotion, Udinski's likely return brings a sigh of relief and continuity for the offense.

Jacksonville and Coen benefit from keeping Udinski around as offensive coordinator, growing more chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense while helping develop the weekly game plan, continuing the evolution of the modern offense, and using another preseason as an opportunity to continue calling plays, with the outside chance of calling them during the regular season as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski is one of the smartest minds I've come to listen to when it comes to this sport. He's younger, has a better connection with the players, and has a great understanding of how to continue offensive evolution, construct and develop players and rosters, and has knowledge of play sequencing, situational football, and more.

Now, we'll have to wait and see how the timeout management side of things works with any part of the McVay coaching tree, but one thing is certain: Udinski will be the hottest name on the head coaching ticket next offseason, and an NFL team needing a spark or hoping for a rejuventation of their respective franchise would be lucky to have him down the road.

