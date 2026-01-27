Jaguars Just Got the Grant Udinski Update They've Been Waiting For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to get good news on the coaching front.

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly tabbed offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new head coach following the firing Sean McDermott. As a result, the state of Grant Udinski's future with the team just became clear.

Udinski Returns

Udinski is officially set to return to the Jaguars in 2026 as a result of Brady taking the Bills' job. Udinski was a finalist for the Cleveland Browns' head coach job before he officially took himself out of the running on Monday. The Jaguars, who gave Udinski a pay raise, allowed Udinski to still seek out the head coaching job with the Bills.

Udinski was one of a number of offensive-minded coaches the Bills spoke with, but ultimately they gave the job to Allen's play-caller from the last few seasons. The Jaguars will now directly benefit from the situation, as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have his coaches completely carry over for the first time in his career.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski did wonders as Liam Coen's first-year offensive coordinator. The former Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings assistant was hired to be Coen's first offensive coordinator with the Jaguars, and he played a massive role in the leap the Jaguars took on offense.

While the Jaguars' passing game was a bit stagnant for the first seven games of the season, a strong running game helped the Jaguars start 4-3. Once the bye week ended, the Jaguars' passing game exploded and the offense set several franchise offensive and scoring records, going 9-1 in the final 10 weeks of the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While Coen called the plays for the Jaguars' offense and will continue to do so, Udinski played a critical role on the Jaguars' offensive staff. He was a major factor in how the offense prepared during the week, especially when it came to Trevor Lawrence and the quarterback room. Lawrence had arguably the best season of his career and is a real-deal MVP candidate, and Udinski could be seen working closely alongside him throughout the course of the season.

With Udinski now officially set to return to the franchise in 2026, eyes will turn to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and his standing with the Arizona Cardinals. After that, it will eventually shift to the 2027 cycle, where Campanile and Udinski will both likely be top candidates.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talks to members of the media after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for right now and today, Udinski is back and the Jaguars have things going their way.

