Aaron Rodgers Opens Up To Tucker Carlson About Rumored Vice Presidential Run
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is never one to shy away from the spotlight.
From his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show to living his life just a little differently to the limelight, the quarterback always stands up for what he believes, regardless of the backlash.
On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on Tucker Carlson's X program, the most successful on the platform and one that has featured many prominent characters.
Rodgers spoke on everything from the Covid-19 vaccines to psychedelics to Jeffrey Epstein and, of course, his potential vice presidential run with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The quarterback is well known for his "conspiracy theories," darkness retreats and all things political. Of course the largest headline he made was entertaining a potential political office run.
The Jets star famously made headlines this past winter by entertaining a potential VP bid but there was never any feelings of finality on the subject. On Tuesday, Rodgers gave some insight to Carlson on the subject.
"I love this country and bringing it back to what it used to be," said Aaron Rodgers.
"Did you think about [a vice presediential run]?" asked Carlson.
"Oh yeah I thought about it and wanted to hear what he thought about it," said Rodgers. "He gets cornered, this guy is willing to tackle the big issues in this country and keep it real. That resonated with me. What used to make America great, we need to get back to that. I love people who stand up for what the believe in, like yourself Tucker."
Rodgers once again did not rule out a potential VP bid, even while speaking with Carlson, or even how that would look with playing quarterback on an NFL team. But he did express his discontent and disillusionment with the NFL and its leadership.
Rodgers is the gift that keep on giving when it comes to news clips, sound bites and maintinaing his presence in the media, regardless of how it's viewed. And now he is the most talked about person on X since Carlson's interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
To see the entire interview with the New York Jets quarterback, it can be found on the Tucker Carlson Network.