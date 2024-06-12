NFL Analyst Goes Off On Rant About New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Throughout his illustrious NFL career, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has received more than his fair share of criticism. A lot of that has come since COVID and his outspoken viewpoints.
However, he's still one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Now, Rodgers is looking to add even more to his legacy.
Returning from a torn Achilles at 40 years old is no easy task. If he can do so successfully, he'll further cement himself as one of the greatest of all time.
While most of the talk surrounding the future Hall of Famer is excitement entering the 2024 season, there is a situation that has come up that has brought negativity.
The quarterback decided to skip mandatory minicamp in order to attend an unknown event that is important to him.
Even though head coach Robert Saleh has been open that he's on the same page with Rodgers, the absence is technically "unexcused." That has led to fans and media members going into a frenzy.
Most recently, well-known controversial sports analyst Nick Wright chimed in on the matter.
He decided to go on a very negative rant about Rodgers.
"I know some folks think that any Aaron Rodgers criticism is about a vaccine decision from 4 years (that basically only Aaron still talks about), when in reality it's about him being one of the phoniest, most disingenuous athletes of our lifetimes."
This might be the worst take out of all of the takes that have come out since Rodgers decided to skip camp.
Wright went way overboard with this opinion.
Rodgers has been talked about by teammates and former teammates as a great leader and a friend. He has helped young players develop and has fought for peers to be treated better by organizations.
There are some interesting aspects to his personal life, but none of what Wright said is valid.
Sometimes, media members just choose players to hate and they stick with it no matter what.
That doesn't make it right.
Everyone needs to calm down and "R-E-L-A-X" about the situation. Rodgers will be back on the field and ready to go soon. He's going to help lead New York to a successful 2024 season.
When the Jets get back into the playoffs this season, everyone will quickly forget about a meaningless mandatory minicamp that he chose to skip.