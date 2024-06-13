New York Jets Star Running Back Not Worried About Aaron Rodgers' Absence
There was no outrage, and not even the slightest sign of resentment could be heard in his voice.
New York Jets' running back Breece Hall is evidently ignoring the outside noise about quarterback Aaron Rodgers's absence from mandatory minicamp, sounding the least bit concerned when addressing reporters after Tuesday's practice in Florham Park.
"I wasn't going to be surprised not to see him, wasn't going to be surprised to see him," said Hall.
The 40-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, chose to pass on minicamp in order to be somewhere else this week. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh called it "an event that was very important to him which he communicated."
Rodgers was present for voluntary OTAs Phase 3 practices over the past few weeks as he moves closer to completing a triumphant comeback from the Achilles tear he suffered in the 2023 season opener.
"He's still trying to come back, get back to feeling right from his injury and everything," said an empathetic Hall, who spent all of last offseason recovering from ACL surgery.
The Jets' RB1 suggested the future Hall-of-Fame field general's absence should not be confused with a lack of commitment.
"I know he's working his tail off," said Hall. "Whether he's here or not, I know he's all in."
On Wednesday morning, Saleh dismissed the idea that Rodgers's decision struck a nerve throughout 1 Jets Drive.
"Aaron and I are on the exact same page. There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates for that matter. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside," said Saleh.
Meanwhile, left tackle Tyron Smith, who joined the Jets as a free agent in March, shared some thoughts on Rodgers after Wednesday's practice.
"He’s one of the greats. Anything he tells you, you listen because it's always going to be something you haven't heard before," said Smith, who also addressed the offense's potential this season. "I feel like we could be a dominant offense as long as everybody's on the same page. I feel like we're getting to that point."
The talking heads and shock jocks are sounding the alarm, but, by multiple accounts, there's no concern in the air at the team facility.