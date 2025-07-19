Former Patriots Pro Bowler Makes Sense For Jets
Should the New York Jets add a former New England Patriots Pro Bowler to their roster?
The Jets lack depth at linebacker, which has convinced some that New York should add a veteran at the position. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is in this camp. “With C.J. Mosley out of the picture, Jamien Sherwood is expected to own the second starting linebacker spot in New York,” Holder said recently. “He is coming off a strong campaign but didn’t play much defensively before last season. Meanwhile, the Jets are very young and lack depth at the position. So, swinging a deal for a veteran backer to serve as an insurance policy behind Sherwood and Quincy Williams wouldn’t be a bad idea.”
Von Miller would have been a nice idea, but he signed with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. Another option for the Jets is four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, who is still available on the free agent market. Judon had 25 solo tackles, 16 assists, 5.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons.
In nine NFL seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, Patriots, and Falcons, Judon has tallied 276 solo tackles, 134 assists, 72 sacks, nineteen pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, and one interception.
Judon, 32, doesn’t align with the youth movement that general manager Darren Mougey has activated in New York, but the Jets will need at least a few veterans on both sides of the ball to serve as connective tissue in 2025.
Judon might be a good veteran to bring in, especially with his experience in the AFC East.
