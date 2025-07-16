Jets Shocker? First-Round Pick Could Become 'Huge Trade Chip'
The New York Jets’ new leadership has operated with conviction since taking over.
General manager Darren Mougey hasn’t been afraid to make moves, and his vision of injecting the Jets with youthful upside (without breaking the bank) has been crystal clear. Head coach Aaron Glenn arrived with a bang from the moment of his introductory press conference.
Most, if not all, of Mougey’s moves have been lauded by the Jets faithful. Brandon Stephens’ deal may have been a tad steep, but time will tell if Stephens can reverse that narrative.
Mougey hasn’t made any controversial or risky decisions (cutties ties with Aaron Rodgers was smoother than expected from a PR standpoint), which makes a new suggestion from ClutchPoints’ Mike Gianakos stand out.
Gianakos wondered whether Mougey would consider trading a 26-year-old former first-round pick.
“Alijah Vera-Tucker is undeniably an excellent guard,” Gianakos wrote.
“The Jets took him 14th overall in 2021 and he’s been an elite and versatile offensive lineman over his four-year career. However, Vera-Tucker has struggled with injuries since entering the NFL. The 26-year-old pro has missed 25 of 68 possible games. And now he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option. So the team must decide if AVT is part of its vision for the future.”
“It seems counterproductive to mess with the offensive line after investing so much in the group. New York spent first-round picks on O-lineman in 2021 (AVT), 2024 (Olu Fashanu) and 2025 (Armand Membou) as well as a second-rounder in 2023 on center Joe Tippmann. However, if the Jets conclude that they won’t extend Vera-Tucker, he would be a huge trade chip for the team. Plenty of GMs would be calling Mougey up about the big right guard.”
Gianakos’s idea is interesting and unlikely. Not only is Vera-Tucker an important part of New York’s line, but he’s also right in the age range that Mougey loves. While Mougey hasn’t maximized wideout weaponry around Justin Fields (although extending Garrett Wilson was a huge win), the GM has certainly done well to ensure that Fields is protected in the pocket, and trading Vera-Tucker would undo some of that important work.
