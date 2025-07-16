Jets Could Surprisingly Sign Former Super Bowl MVP: 'In Great Shape'
There’s a future Hall of Fame linebacker available on the market, and the New York Jets have reason to pounce.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder identified a glaring need for Aaron Glenn’s club on Wednesday. “New York Jets: Add a veteran LB,” Holder wrote.
“With C.J. Mosley out of the picture, Jamien Sherwood is expected to own the second starting linebacker spot in New York. He is coming off a strong campaign but didn't play much defensively before last season. Meanwhile, the Jets are very young and lack depth at the position. So, swinging a deal for a veteran backer to serve as an insurance policy behind Sherwood and Quincy Williams wouldn't be a bad idea.”
Enter Von Miller, who was cut by the Buffalo Bills on March 9 but wants to keep playing. New reports indicate that three teams are interested in Miller, although the teams haven’t been announced. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger — who played college football with Von Miller’s agent, Joby Branian — revealed this info while appearing on the DNVR Broncos podcast.
"I think Von feels like there's a pretty good chance he's going to sign (somewhere),” Baldinger added. “He looks in great shape. So, I would say he's going to get signed here (soon).”
Miller, 36, has put together a wildly successful career from start to finish. He was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M and ended up winning Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos. Miller later won a second title with the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LVI) and has racked up eight Pro Bowl selections.
The Jets have completely shifted to a youth movement under new general manager Darren Mougey, and that’s a good thing. But perhaps Mougey would make an exception when it comes to Miller, who would not only fill a depth chart need but provide immeasurable leadership in the locker room for New York’s young roster.
