Jets Projected For Prime QB Project With No. 16 Pick

The New York Jets had a rough 2025 season, but will have plenty of chances to add early in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York has the No. 2 pick in the draft, which arguably should be used to bolster the defense either with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese -- who ESPN has ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the draft class -- or edge rusher David Bailey out of Texas Tech. But that's not all, the Jets have the No. 16 pick in the first round thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade with the Indianapolis Colts. New York also had the first pick in the second round of the draft.

The Jets need likely two quarterbacks this offseason

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Either the No. 16 or No. 33 pick would be a nice way to add a quarterback project. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. shared a mock draft on Wednesday and projected the team will do just that by selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

"No. 16. New York Jets (via IND)," Kiper wrote. "Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama. Recall that the Jets were left out of the quarterback game when they were on the board the first time at No. 2; there just isn't another top-five QB prospect in this class right now beyond Fernando Mendoza. But getting linebacker Arvell Reese there then getting the class' QB2 here? That's a pretty good first round for New York.

"Let's be clear, though: I do have some concerns about Simpson. He has 15 career starts, which means this pick would come with a lot of risk. That's just not enough game experience. We also can't ignore his dip in performance in the second half of the 2025 season. But there's also no questioning his upside. Simpson has good pocket presence, and he fired 28 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this past season. If the Jets can surround him with talent on offense and develop him, he has a high ceiling."

Simpson is a pocket-passer through and through. He had 3,567 passing yards in 15 games in 2025 on 473 attempts. In comparison, he had just 90 rushing attempts and 93 rushing yards. But, he's fairly accurate and had a 64.5 completion rate in 2025 and a 28-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

If the Jets were to land someone like Simpson, they should take the Tyler Shough approach. Have him learn behind the scenes for the first half of the 2026 season and then show what he can do in the second half. If he were to play well, give him a full shot in 2027. If not, draft someone high in 2027.

