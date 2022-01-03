Has Denzel Mims Played His Final Snap With the Jets?

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims didn't play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another sign that the Jets will likely move on from him this offseason.

Actions speak louder than words and the Jets showed on Sunday what they truly think about second-year receiver Denzel Mims.

Mims was active during New York's 28-24 loss to the Buccaneers. And yet, the former second-round pick didn't appear in one snap.

That's right. Even with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and practically the entire Jets tight end room out this week, Mims didn't touch the field once.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked what happened with Mims after the heartbreaking loss. He said simply, "I don't have that answer right now."

We don't know the entire story. Perhaps something happened leading up to Sunday's game where New York elected to bench the receiver for a reason other than his struggles this year. It's possible that Saleh will provide more clarity on the situation on Monday or later this week.

The fact that Mims sat on the bench while Jeff Smith and D.J. Montgomery (who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday) played ahead of him, however, speaks volumes and tells you everything you need to know about the wideout's future within the organization.

Is Denzel Mims' career with the Jets over?

All season, New York's players and coaches have stood up for Mims, saying better days are ahead. Let's be fair, the receiver has battled his fair share of adversity, dealing with COVID-19 midway through the campaign after a different illness kept him off the field leading up to the regular season.

But the Baylor product has had ample opportunities to make an impact and show his potential in the second half of the year, filling in while New York's top wideouts have been sidelined.

Mims has played in 244 offensive snaps over 10 games this season. He has eight catches for 133 yards. Over his two-year career, spanning 19 games, Mims has yet to catch a touchdown pass.

In fact, Mims has run more routes (386) without a touchdown than any other receiver in the NFL over the last two seasons, per ESPN Stats & Information.

For a player that was drafted to stretch the field with his playmaking ability and catch radius, the steps back have been staggering, enough for general manager Joe Douglas and his staff to chalk his selection up as a miss and move on this offseason.

New York could try to trade Mims. They had offers for him earlier this year leading up to the trade deadline, reportedly turning everything down. You have to imagine Mims' value has decreased significantly as this season has progressed.

There's still potential for Mims, though. It just looks like a change in scenery would be the best option for the young wideout. It's also clear that the Jets need to address their receiver room this offseason, adding more weapons for Zach Wilson as he enters his sophomore season.

The Jets hit it out of the park drafting Elijah Moore (second round) and Michael Carter (fourth round) in 2021. Corey Davis didn't have the type of year he was supposed to after a massive deal in free agency, but he's still talented and flashed chemistry with Wilson early in the year. After that, New York needs to make some decisions.

That should start with re-signing Braxton Berrios before targeting receivers and tight ends in free agency and in the NFL draft.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.