Zach Wilson Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Buccaneers Beat Jets

Zach Wilson had a chance to chat with one of his idols after Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Leading up to Sunday's game between the Jets and Buccaneers, the contest's premier (and historic) quarterback matchup had everyone excited.

On one side was Tom Brady, who Jets head coach Robert Saleh called the "greatest that’s ever played the position" earlier in the week.

Then, there's No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, a rookie looking to finish the year on a high note and continue to flash his potential over the final few weeks of the season.

As it turns out, both quarterbacks lived up to the hype. Brady threw for 410 yards with three scores, including a patented game-winning drive in the final two minutes of regulation.

Wilson, meanwhile, looked tremendous, confidently racking up 234 passing yards with a touchdown. It was his fourth game in a row without an interception.

Wilson and Brady chat after Buccaneers defeat Jets

After the game, television cameras picked up the moment when Wilson and Brady met between the lines, shaking hands before sharing a brief exchange.

Later, when Wilson was wrapping up his postgame presser with reporters, the 22-year-old revealed what he and Brady talked about during their postgame interaction:

"He’s a great guy. Just told him, good job. Hopefully they do well going on from here and all that, but he’s a good dude.



He said, ‘Good game,’ and ‘head up,’ and ‘just keep working,’ and all those sort of things."

Here's a look at that moment, up close and personal:

Brady and Wilson share a birthday, but being 22 years apart, Sunday was the largest age gap between starting quarterbacks in seven decades. It's funny how Brady is quite literally two times the age of one of the most highly-touted players at his position in the NFL, and yet Brady hasn't missed a step, showing why he's an all-time great week in and week out.

