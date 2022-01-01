Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets Activate Top Defender From COVID List

    Another key contributor is back for the Jets, returning from COVID protocols before Sunday's showdown with the Buccaneers.
    Author:

    Bryce Hall will be available for the Jets on Sunday.

    New York activated their top cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon.

    Hall entered COVID protocols earlier in the week after playing in New York's victory over the Jaguars. Initially, it looked like Hall wouldn't be able to suit up this week against the Buccaneers, but he cleared protocols just in time. 

    In addition to Hall, New York announced that defensive end Ronnie Blair, tight end Dan Brown, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and cornerback Lamar Jackson were all elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

    Hall has played in all 15 games to start the season, shining in his second season with the Jets. He's defended 14 passes this year, the most by any Jets defender, while making 66 tackles. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    As much as Hall will be a boost for New York as they face Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers, they'll still be missing a few key contributors. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, tight end Tyler Kroft, linebacker Jarrad Davis, running back Tevin Coleman and more are still on the team's COVID list. 

    Earlier in the week, a group of players including defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, cornerback Michael Carter II and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi returned from COVID protocols, ready to play on Sunday.

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets CB Bryce Hall making NFL debut
    News

    Jets Activate Top Defender From COVID List

    42 seconds ago
    Buccaneers QB Tom Brady looks to pass
    News

    Why the Jets' Young Defense Will Benefit From Facing Tom Brady

    1 hour ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson takes helmet off
    News

    NFL Insider Says Jets Must Improve 'Mediocre' Weaponry Around Zach Wilson This Offseason

    5 hours ago
    Jets QB Zach Wilson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
    News

    Zach Wilson's Historic Connection With Tom Brady Makes Jets-Buccaneers More Special

    7 hours ago
    Jets LT Mekhi Becton reacts to loss to Raiders
    News

    Former Jets' Offensive Lineman Says Mekhi Becton Needs to Lose Weight

    9 hours ago
    49ers cornerback Richard Sherman with Robert Saleh
    News

    Robert Saleh: Richard Sherman Is First-Ballot Hall of Famer

    Dec 31, 2021
    Jets WR Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder
    News

    Jets Injury Report: Elijah Moore Is Out, Jamison Crowder 'Doubtful'

    Dec 31, 2021
    Jets DE John Franklin-Myers with LG Alijah Vera-Tucker
    News

    Jets Activate Four More Starters From COVID List

    Dec 30, 2021