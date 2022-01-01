Jets Activate Top Defender From COVID List

Another key contributor is back for the Jets, returning from COVID protocols before Sunday's showdown with the Buccaneers.

Bryce Hall will be available for the Jets on Sunday.

New York activated their top cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon.

Hall entered COVID protocols earlier in the week after playing in New York's victory over the Jaguars. Initially, it looked like Hall wouldn't be able to suit up this week against the Buccaneers, but he cleared protocols just in time.

In addition to Hall, New York announced that defensive end Ronnie Blair, tight end Dan Brown, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and cornerback Lamar Jackson were all elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Hall has played in all 15 games to start the season, shining in his second season with the Jets. He's defended 14 passes this year, the most by any Jets defender, while making 66 tackles.

As much as Hall will be a boost for New York as they face Tom Brady and the defending champion Buccaneers, they'll still be missing a few key contributors. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, tight end Tyler Kroft, linebacker Jarrad Davis, running back Tevin Coleman and more are still on the team's COVID list.

Earlier in the week, a group of players including defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, cornerback Michael Carter II and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi returned from COVID protocols, ready to play on Sunday.

