Insider Hints Jets Aren't Done After Sauce Gardner Deal
The New York Jets already have had a pretty monumental week.
New York signed two of the best young players in the game to long-term deals in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Both are sticking around for the long haul but there is still work to do. For example, second-round pick Mason Taylor remains available, like most of the 2025 second-round picks. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt talked about the fact and said Taylor is next up and he doesn't think it will be long until a deal gets done.
"Next item on the Jets agenda: Signing rookie TE Mason Taylor," Rosenblatt said. "There’s been a holdup on pretty much every second round pick around the league since many are seeking fully guaranteed deals but I wouldn’t expect Taylor’s situation to linger too long."
Things have been changing across the league this offseason. There have been just two second-round picks who have signed, as of writing. The reason for this is that there is a trend shifting across the league about guaranteed dollars given to second-round picks. All in all, things will be alright and New York will probably figure things out.
But, with Wilson and Gardner now signed, getting a deal done with Taylor becomes the next priority. It surely will get done in the near future, especially with training camp right around the corner. He has said and done everything right since joining the Jets. It will be alright.
