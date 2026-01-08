Stephen A. Smith Responds To Garrett Wilson's 'Sell Out' Comment

It's been an eventful few days around the New York Jets.

The Jets' season ended this past weekend and the week has been full of interviews and information as the team begins to chart a path forward. General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media about a variety of topics, including the quarterback position, Breece Hall, and the plan moving forward in general as the team tries to pull itself up and get on track in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On top of this, there's been some beef between star receiver Garrett Wilson and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. It began as Smith ripped the Jets on the show "First Take." Wilson responded on social media calling him a "sell out." On Thursday, Smith and Wilson traded messages once again.

The ESPN host responded

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Did I stutter? The Jets are horrible," Smith said on "First Take." "Now, before I get into my take, I wanted to make sure I clarified certain things because I hear star wide receiver, Mr. Garrett Wilson, has something to say about a brother...If you check the news, 'First Take,' record ratings No. 1 show. Come April, we'll be No. 1 for 14 consecutive years as No. 1. No. 2, with all of the years of success that we've had, we've never had greater success on this show than in 2025...

"No. 3, Garrett Wilson, you're a good brother, my man, and I don't blame you for feeling salty about what I said. I wasn't talking about you. I was pleading for you to get help. Meaning the kind of help Sauce Gardner got when they sent him to Indy. Meaning the kind of help Quinnen Williams got when they sent him to Dallas. I think players should be trying to get the Hell up and out of MetLife Stadium -- in a Jets or Giants uniform. More so the Jets than the Giants. The Giants have some talent. The Jets have some too. I was talking about the organization. The Jets are horrible. You haven't been in the playoffs since 2010. That's 15 years."

You can see the entire clip here.

Wilson took to X with another response afterward.

"Last thing imma say on it. I listened, and I ain’t like it, but that’s all okay," Wilson wrote on X. "I just don’t want bad advice going out. That was bad career and financial advice that he himself wouldn’t even take. Not to mention yeah I take some of it personal. All good. Go Jets"

Last thing imma say on it. I listened, and I ain’t like it, but that’s all okay. I just don’t want bad advice going out. That was bad career and financial advice that he himself wouldn’t even take. Not to mention yeah I take some of it personal. All good. Go Jets — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) January 8, 2026

At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter what is said on television about the Jets. The team has things to fix. The fanbase, front office, and everyone else know this already. But there are pieces in place that will help the rebuild, like Wilson. On top of being among the better receivers in football, what else could the fanbase ask for as he also publicly defends the franchise?

That's a star to build around, and fortunately, he already has the contract.

More NFL: Field Yates’ Quarterback Prediction Is One Jets Should Hope For