Aaron Rodgers Inadvertently Helped Jets Keep Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets aren't losing Garrett Wilson despite rumors around the time the 2024 National Football League season came to an end.
There were reports that Wilson could request a trade if future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers stuck around the organization. New York moved on from Rodgers and reportedly is signing Wilson to a mammoth four-year, $130 million deal to stick around in the long term.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talked about the deal and shared again that Wilson "probably" would've requested a trade if Rodgers stuck around.
"Instead of requesting a trade like he probably would've done if Aaron Rodgers was back, he is now not going anywhere," Rapoport said.
Losing Rodgers inadvertently helped New York hang on to one of the most prolific young receivers in the game. No one else in Jets history has begun his career with three straight seasons of 1,000 yards or more. Wilson has done that even with turmoil in the quarterback room over the last few years.
Now, the Jets at least have his college quarterback in town in Justin Fields and is the clear-cut No. 1 option without Davante Adams in town. New York did the right thing getting a deal done before training camp and it certainly seems like if the Jets had kept Rodgers this wouldn't have happened. New York clearly made the right choice. Rodgers still had some juice left down the stretch, but he's likely hanging his cleats up after the 2025 season. When the 2025 season ends, the Jets are still going to have Wilson under contract for years to come.
More NFL: Jets-Steelers Proposal Unlikely Thanks To Garrett Wilson