Jets' $9 Million Star Linked To Trade To NFC Contender
There have been rumors for the last few months indicating the New York Jets could look to trade running back Breece Hall as he heads into the final year on his contract.
These rumors are supported by the depth in New York's running back room and new head coach, Aaron Glenn's, eagerness to utilize a running back by committee approach.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports recently suggested the Jets could move Hall in a huge trade with the Dallas Cowboys.
"The Dallas Cowboys have the worst running back room in the league and must do something to address the position before Week 1," Latham wrote. "Javonte Williams never looked the same after his season-ending knee injury in 2022, Miles Sanders is coming off a disastrous two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, and rookie Jaydon Blue was a fifth-round pick for a reason.
"The Dallas Cowboys have a strong roster with a franchise quarterback, a strong offensive line, and talented defensive playmakers, but they could use a running back as the cherry on top of this talented squad. Breece Hall is the best choice for the job, and the trade target could thrive in a new environment."
If the Jets were to trade Hall, the Cowboys would make a lot of sense. Dallas desperately needs to add a running back and it's seemingly in win now mode with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signed to huge contracts.
But the Jets might not opt to trade Hall. They didn't draft a running back to replace him, and it would have made a lot of sense to select a running back late if they intended to trade Hall.
Only time will tell.
