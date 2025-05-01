Jets Country

Jets Could Regret Shedeur Sanders Decision After Jordan Travis Retirement

Will the Jets regret passing on Shedeur Sanders?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were recently dealt a heart-breaking blow when 2024 draft pick, quarterback Jordan Travis, announced his retirement from football at the young age of 24 years old. Travis' retirement decision stems from an injury suffered back in college.

A medical retirement like this is one of the more tear-jerking parts of sports, especially for somebody as young as Travis.

But this decision will have an impact on the Jets and their roster as well.

In fact, Travis' retirement could have the Jets looking back on the 2025 NFL Draft with a few regrets.

The main regret the Jets could have was their decision to not draft a quarterback, specfically Shedeur Sanders after he fell to them multiple times.

Going into the draft, there were some experts predicting the Jets to draft Sanders in the first round to create a quarterback competition with Justin Fields. While this was never realistic, there should have been conversations about Sanders possibly landing with the Jets when he fell out of the third round.

Instead, the Jets opted to stay away from Sanders and the other quarterbacks in the draft class. Now, they've lost one of their top three quarterbacks and they're a few injuries away from being in a very bad spot.

Hopefully for the Jets, they never have to test the depth of their quarterback room, but it would have been nice to have a rookie sitting behind Fields this season.

