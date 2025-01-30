Jets Might Sign Former Broncos Tight End With Ties To GM Darren Mougey
With the New York Jets staring at a tight end vacancy, new GM Darren Mougey might have someone specific in mind.
The Jets are set to lose Tyler Conklin to free agency, leaving them thin at TE on the depth chart.
Mougey and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn are going to sit down and construct the roster this offseason, but where will Mougey and Glenn turn to for a tight end?
One possible target is a player Mougey is familiar with from his days working for the Denver Broncos: Nick Vannett.
On Thursday, The Jets Press’ Mike Luciano mentioned Vannett as a good fit for New York, especially given his ties to Mougey.
“With Tyler Conklin hitting free agency and Jeremy Ruckert performing so poorly that it seems unlikely a new regime will be invested in getting him turned around, the Jets may need to end up using one of the top draft picks on a tight end and finding a replacement for the TE2 role in free agency,” Luciano wrote.
“Vannett, who will turn 32 next season, caught three touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans this season. Vannett was another ex-Buckeye more renowned for his blocking ability, and adding him could help the Jets get a major upgrade in the area.”
Besides the Titans and Broncos, the veteran Vannett has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers in his career.
The six-foot-five TE was drafted by the Seahawks at No. 94 overall in 2016 out of Ohio State, where Vassett won a national championship in 2015.
Vassett has tallied 108 career receptions in the NFL for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns.
More NFL: Jets Might Sign Former Patriots Quarterback For Epic Comeback Story