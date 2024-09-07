New York Jets Analyst Picks His ‘Under-the-Radar’ Player for This Season
It’s widely acknowledged that the New York Jets have one of the best defenses in football. The franchise has invested in it, with at least 10 players that have been selected in the first round, either by the Jets or by other teams.
But one player stands out among them, according to Jets radio analyst and former tight end Anthony Becht.
He was asked on the “Flight Deck” podcast, hosted by ESPN’s Rich Cimini, which Jets player was an “under-the-radar” player to watch. Becht didn’t say this player was under the radar, but he indicated that pass rusher Will McDonald IV needs to take a step forward in his second year in the NFL.
“To me, when I watched Will in the preseason and how he played, I just think that when we get a bigger sample size that (talent) will show up,” Becht said.
New York selected McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick last year out of Iowa State, where he was a Cyclones standout for five seasons. He was named a three-time All-Big 12 first-team selection, along with being named the conference’s co-defensive lineman of the year in 2021.
He left Ames as the program’s leader in career sacks.
McDonald played in 15 games last season and had three sacks, along with nine tackles.
The 6-4 pass rusher can turn it up, and Becht expects him to this season, thanks to something the second-year pro has added to the tool box.
“You know the spin move, we've seen it a couple times in training camp — that is a problem for (offensive) tackles,” Becht said. “I don't care what you say, you have to have that in your repertoire. And then add everything else and that does allow him to be more successful.”
One of the questions around McDonald has been his playing weight. He’s listed at 236 pounds, which is certainly undersized for the four-man front that the Jets employ. Becht said he would love to see McDonald add 10 or 15 pounds and doesn’t believe he would lose any of the quickness and explosiveness that he has now.
Becht also points out that part of the scout on McDonald is that offensive linemen can get their hands inside on him and get leverage.
But, the good news is that McDonald knows that and Becht says he can see signs that he’s working on it. He also sees a good comparison in development between McDonald and a player that will take the field for the 49ers on Monday.
“Leonard Floyd's a guy that wasn't very big, but he understands his strengths and his weaknesses to play off of,” Becht said. “He’s (McDonald) a guy that can get eight to 10 sacks if the Jets are willing to utilize him properly.”