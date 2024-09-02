With or Without Haason Reddick, New York Jets Will Have Dominant Pass Rush
One of the biggest moves that the New York Jets made during the 2024 NFL offseason was acquiring star pass rusher Haason Reddick in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles.
To make that move possible, there were several moving parts. The Jets let Bryce Huff leave in free agency, coincidentally signing with the Eagles, and traded John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos.
Of course, nothing has gone according to plan for New York when it comes to Reddick. He has yet to report to the team and is racking up astronomical amounts of fines.
With the regular season opener a week away, it is anyone’s guess whether or not their key offseason acquisition will be suiting up. Smart money would be on him not playing in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Even if he doesn’t show up, the Jets have plenty of talent still to rely on to get after the quarterback. As Dan Graziano of ESPN predicted, this is a group that will be near the top of the league in sacks, with or without Reddick.
Part of the reason this defensive front is so productive is that they are rotated well. Everyone stays fresh, meaning they perform at the peak of their abilities any time they are on the field.
Without Reddick, things certainly get a little more complicated. But, New York has plenty of depth remaining even after the offseason moves that were made.
“But even if Reddick's holdout bleeds into the regular season, the Jets like what they have up front. They believe 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV can take a step forward as an edge rusher while rotating with Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. They were also pleasantly surprised by what they got from former Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley in camp. And people in the building say Javon Kinlaw, another former first-rounder who left San Francisco and signed with the Jets this offseason, has been one of the biggest standouts of the Jets' offseason.
If Kinlaw and Quinnen Williams can disrupt things in the middle and the cornerback group plays to its potential, there's going to be ample opportunity for this team to exceed its 2023 sack total of 48, which tied for seventh,” Graziano wrote.
That is a lot of firepower even without Reddick in the lineup. Robert Saleh and his staff have shown a propensity for getting the most out of defensive linemen regardless of draft pedigree and previous production.
Kinlaw and McKinley could be their next projects that return incredible value. Both should have a prominent role in the early going; Kinlaw as a starter alongside Quinnen Williams and McKinley as a rotational piece off the edge.
Of course, for this unit to reach its full potential, Reddick needs to be involved. Alas, if he doesn’t play, things won’t be as dire as some fans and analysts believe it to be.