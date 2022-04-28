Last Minute Bold Predictions For New York Jets in First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

How will New York attack their two first-round picks on Thursday night as the 2022 NFL draft gets underway?

With the 2022 NFL draft right around the corner here on Thursday, it's time to get bold.

The Jets have two picks within the first 10 selections of the first round Thursday night, an opportunity to add a pair of talented prospects that will have an immediate impact on this team's roster.

So, how will New York attack their two first-rounders? Could they make a trade?

Here's a few bold predictions to stir the pot before the first round begins.

Jets Pick Ahmad Gardner Fourth Overall Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Maybe this isn't the boldest take in the world, considering Gardner is one of the highest-ranked defensive prospects of this year's class and was absolutely dominant at Cincinnati, but we wanted to ease you in. No matter what happens before the Jets are on the clock at No. 4, there will be at least one top-ranked EDGE available. Whether that's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson or even Jermaine Johnson, New York will have a chance to pick one of those if they want. Same goes for the best offensive linemen in this class. Odds are, Ikem Ekwonu will be there for the taking, along with Evan Neal. Is the fourth overall pick high for a defensive back? Maybe. The Jets haven't always had success picking corners or safeties in the first round in franchise history (except for Darrelle Revis, of course). Grabbing Gardner here would ensure New York has a lights-out corner for years to come, the type of player that can lock down the other star receivers in the AFC East. Considering the Jets had the worst defense in the sport last year, this is a case of addressing a position of needing while also picking one of the best available. Jets Trade Back From 10 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports We've seen this possibility over and over in mock drafts this offseason. General manager Joe Douglas even alluded to it, saying he'll consider anything that makes sense. With certain teams hungry to move up and grab their preferred prospect, New York can take advantage, recouping more draft capital. In a class where there is value late in the first round, moving back a handful of spots wouldn't be the worst thing. Keep an eye on a few teams like the Eagles, Steelers and more in the first round. Depending on how the rest of the top 10 shakes out, Douglas may be eager to move back or he'll stay put. Jets Trade For Deebo Samuel Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports Rumors have been swirling about Deebo Samuel's availability after the wideout requested a trade from the 49ers this month. If the Jets really want a top receiver, why mess around? They have the draft capital and financial flexibility to make a blockbuster deal happen and could blow San Francisco away with a huge package. The organization proved that with their involvement in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes. This is the biggest bold prediction of the bunch because it doesn't seem like the 49ers are eager to let Samuel go. It's not like they have to trade him either. Plus, the clock is ticking. Surely the 49ers would want top picks from this year's draft (they currently don't have a first-rounder), so a deal would need to be made soon, in addition to contract negotiations and more. It goes without saying, but a trade for Samuel would mean New York isn't trading back at No. 10. They might even need to include the 10th overall pick in a deal for Deebo. So both of these predictions stand alone in separate draft-day scenarios.

Acquiring Samuel would immediately take the Jets to the next level on offense, the type of playmaker that can unlock more of Zach Wilson's potential. With Samuel on the field, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and New York's new tight ends will benefit as well.

Jets' Zach Wilson Weighs in on Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

If the 49ers do make Samuel available, it'll take quite the haul. Think more than what the Chiefs got from the Dolphins for Hill. If Douglas and the Jets want to build a contender as soon as possible, however, these are the types of trades that can take a team from mediocrity to competitiveness.



Three Trade Proposals For Jets to Acquire San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

If New York doesn't trade back and doesn't trade for Samuel, wideouts like Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams will be in play at No. 10. You can certainly make an argument that picking a receiver 10th overall would be a better plan for New York. But we said we'd be bold!

Either way, the Jets can move on to the second round on Friday night with a better team than they had on Thursday morning. That's for sure.

