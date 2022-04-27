Jets' Zach Wilson Weighs in on Deebo Samuel Trade Rumors

Here's what Zach Wilson had to say when asked about Deebo Samuel and the possibility of him being traded to the Jets.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to embark on his second season in green and white, looking to distance himself from the subpar performances that defined his rookie campaign.

Part of Wilson's success with New York is tied to his supporting cast, a unit that wasn't always at full strength in 2021.

The Jets have already addressed the tight end room and offensive line in free agency this offseason, in addition to bringing back Braxton Berrios, and can resolve some of this team's deficiencies in this week's 2022 NFL draft.

One easy way to make Wilson better, however, is to add a No. 1 wide receiver to the mix.

New York has been actively pursuing different options on the trade market over the last few months, falling short in the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes while checking in on the availability of other stud wideouts.

The latest rumor includes Deebo Samuel, who recently requested a trade from the 49ers.

Here's what Wilson had to say on Wednesday when asked about San Francisco's elite playmaker and him possibly swapping a 49ers jersey for a Jets uniform:

"Obviously, Deebo is a great player. There’s definitely no hesitation there. Of course, anyone I think those guys are going to bring in that free agency market would be, obviously a benefit for us, depending on what we’d have to give up or whatever, that’s not up to me. I guess all I can say is I really just trust what Joe [Douglas] and those guys are thinking about. Whatever decision they happen to make there I’m going to be happy with it."

Samuel wouldn't be cheap. It's been reported that it'll take a "king's ransom" to swipe Samuel away from San Francisco. The 49ers don't need to trade their rising star either. Nonetheless, if Samuel is moved, New York is believed to be the "front-runner," per ESPN.

Wilson added that reports from members of the media don't always tell the entire story. So, as much as he pays attention to social media, he acknowledged that rumors aren't true until something really happens.

"You get to see really all of it, not even just Deebo, you see everyone within the rumor talks," he told reporters. "If we pull one out at the end of the day, then I think that’s the right decision for us."

Wilson was also asked about Hill and what his thought process was seeing his team go all-in on a different star receiver.

"Obviously, I think it just shows this organization cares and those guys are trying to go above and behind and help flip this organization around," Wilson said. "I thought it was a really cool push by us and they’re trying to do everything they can and unfortunately, we didn’t get that one, but that’s part of it and we’re going to really work to get the next one, I’m sure."

