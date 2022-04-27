2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Pick Pass Rusher, Wide Receiver in First Round

New York comes away with a top-ranked EDGE and the first wide receiver off the board in the first round of this three-round mock draft.

The start of the 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and it’s one with unprecedented unpredictability. Much like last year’s Draft, Jacksonville sits at the top with the number one overall pick in hand. Unlike last year, this pick is far from a guarantee. There isn’t a slam dunk prospect at number one, a quarterback that stands out in the crowd, or really any team that has tipped its hand. What this draft does have, however, is outstanding depth at premium positions, making it that much harder to project new homes for this year’s top prospects.

Let’s give it a shot anyway. Here is Jets Country’s three-round mock draft, factoring in team need, scheme fit, prospect rankings and just a little bit of hearsay.

Round One

2022 NFL Mock Draft In this three round mock draft from Sports Illustrated Jets Country, the New York Jets address some of their biggest needs, adding top-ranked prospects at multiple positions. 1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DL, Georgia Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK By all accounts, this pick is coming down to the wire. Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke is notorious for taking the high-upside athletic freak over the more polished product, and there are rumors that he’s lobbying for Travon Walker as a result. Walker is that freakish athlete, running a 4.51 40-yard-dash at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds at the combine. He projects as more of an edge than a defensive tackle in the NFL, despite playing on the interior at Georgia, which should figure to boost his sack totals at the next level. He’s still a bit raw, but if he can tap into his potential, he could be the best player in the class. 2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan If Baalke indeed opts for Walker at one, the Lions will sprint in the card here. A local product, Hutchinson is perhaps the surest thing in the draft, flying up boards after posting a 14-sack season that saw Michigan reach the College Football Playoff. He profiles as a three-down pass rusher on Detroit’s defensive line for a long time and is a perfect culture fit for Dan Campbell. 3. Houston Texans: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State The Texans seem set on Davis Mills as their guy moving forward, and based on what he showed down the stretch last year, that’s probably their best solution at the quarterback position. This draft needs to be an exercise in building around him. Ekwonu checks that box, strengthening the offensive line across from Laremy Tunsil. He can play guard or tackle, and is the best run-blocking offensive lineman in the class. 4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports A lot of contradicting rumors are coming out of One Jets Drive, but actions speak louder than words for the normally tight-lipped Joe Douglas. Those actions include a trio of meetings with Thibodeaux, who was the presumed top overall selection for most of the college football season. The Oregon product is a prototypical NFL edge rusher with all the athletic tools in the arsenal and a keen understanding of how to beat tackles or double teams without using his sheer force. The perceived effort concerns and questionable passion for the game seem to be much ado about nothing. This is a really good football player who will fill a major hole and make an impact immediately. New York shouldn’t overthink this. 5. New York Giants: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati The Giants would probably like to go edge here, but with the top three off the board, they settle for the best cornerback in this draft. Gardner famously didn’t allow a single touchdown during his career at Cincinnati, anchoring one of the top defenses in college football. He’s extremely long, fluid, and comfortable out on an island completely by himself, which will allow defensive coordinator Wink Martindale the flexibility to send blitz packages on any down. This also provides some insurance should the Giants trade James Bradberry. Offensive line is a consideration here, but New York reportedly likes both of the top two remaining tackles and knows it can get one at seven, so they take the best defensive player on the board and sit tight. 6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Suffice it to say, the Sam Darnold experiment did not work in Carolina. There is still a quarterback problem on this roster, but with just one pick in the first three rounds, they might be better off acquiring a veteran option and strengthening what was a porous offensive line last year. They do that here with Cross, who can improve the quarterback position thanks to his pass blocking acumen from Mike Leach’s air raid system at Mississippi State. 7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports If this is how the board falls, Joe Schoen will lock in this pick pretty quickly. The Giants desperately need help in the trenches, and Neal slots in at right tackle, where he played the entire 2020 season before switching over to the left side in 2021. Neal is a 337-pounder who carries that weight easily, moving like a guy 50 pounds lighter. His physicality and athleticism can’t be taught, and with the way he’s built, the Giants won’t have to worry about a Mekhi Becton situation in terms of weight issues. 8. Atlanta Falcons: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty There are several quarterback-needy teams in this draft, all of which are reportedly hesitant to pull the trigger on Thursday night. Still, Atlanta caves first, taking the quarterback with the highest upside in this class in Willis. It’s hard to imagine the Falcons comfortably hitching their wagon to Marcus Mariota, who hasn’t been a full-time starter in nearly three years. A junior out of Liberty, Willis has the highest upside in this class, and given what Arthur Smith was able to do in Tennessee with Ryan Tannehill, he might just be able to unlock those tools with an even more talented quarterback. He tends to run away from clean pockets and tries to make too many hero throws, but his arm talent and mobility are in that elite tier of NFL quarterbacks, and he can sit behind Mariota while he learns the offense. 9. Seattle Seahawks: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington John Schneider doesn’t care about your draft board. He didn’t care when the Seahawks took Bruce Irvin, James Carpenter, Germain Ifedi, Rashaad Penny, LJ Collier and Jordyn Brooks in the first round, and he definitely won’t now. Top ten might be a little high in most people’s minds for McDuffie, but he’s a perfect scheme fit. Washington played a lot of tight-match, cover 3 zone concepts, and that’s exactly what Seattle likes to do with its corners. In this system, with his instincts and ruggedness, he can become one of the best corners in football relatively early in his career. 10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, USC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Jets were all-in on Tyreek Hill, and are reportedly all-in on Deebo Samuel, but if nothing gets done before the draft, Samuel will likely stay put. That means New York still needs a WR1, so they nab one here in London. The big-bodied USC product tore up Pac-12 defenses to the tune of 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games, good enough for Offensive Player of the Year honors despite missing ample time with an ankle injury. While that injury has impeded his pre-draft process a bit, the ball skills and contested catch ability that shows up on tape is enough to sell NFL teams on his ceiling. 11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Hamilton seemed like a surefire top five pick before the combine, but a 4.59 40-time raised concerns over his ability to play centerfield in the NFL. Still, this is his draft floor. He slides into Jack Del Rio’s defense as a do-it-all defender that occupies the positionless mold that’s becoming coveted in today’s game. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Hamilton has safety skills in a linebacker body that is tailor-made to blanket tight ends like Dalton Schultz and Dallas Goedert in coverage. 12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU If you were to swap Stingley’s freshman and junior seasons, he would go first overall. He shut down elite SEC receivers on a week-to-week basis with a combination of hip fluidity, feet and ball skills that are unmatched from any recent corner prospect. Injuries and inconsistency have been the story of the past two seasons, though, and there are questions over whether he can return to his 2019 form at the next level. Minnesota is the team to take that gamble. Their defensive backs coach, Daronte Jones, was Stingley’s defensive coordinator at LSU last year. 13. Houston Texans: Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports After two years at Georgia that saw him fighting for snaps in a crowded defensive front, Johnson transferred to Florida State and broke out as a fifth-year senior. He recorded 12 sacks playing the tenth most snaps of any edge rusher in the country. He then wowed at the Senior Bowl, boosting his stock from a Day Two pick to a potential top ten selection. Houston needs playmakers to fill out a relatively bare roster, and Johnson is one of those. 14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia The big man in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense, Davis is an athletic marvel. He posted the longest broad jump of any defensive tackle at the combine, the second-highest vertical and ran a 4.78 40-yard-dash, all at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds. Baltimore is reportedly really high on Davis, and with those numbers and his production at Georgia, that makes sense for the Ravens’ “best player available” mantra. He’ll start out as an immediate two-gap run stopper that can blossom into a pass rushing threat as well. 15. Philadelphia Eagles: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State The Eagles have drafted a receiver in the first round in each of the last two years, but that won’t stop them from doing it again on Thursday. Wilson is a legitimate x-receiver prospect with his ability to separate and beat press man at the line of scrimmage. He and Devonta Smith should provide the receiving duo Philadelphia needs to properly evaluate Jalen Hurts as its quarterback of the future. 16. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The Saints’ cap casualties finally caught up to them this offseason when they lost Terron Armstead to Miami, creating a hole at left tackle. Penning can slide in and fill it, maintaining the strength of the New Orleans offense. He’s a powerful, athletic blocker with a mean streak that dominated competition at Northern Iowa and can be a force in the run game while he adjusts to pass protection at the NFL level. 17. Los Angeles Chargers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Los Angeles would have liked to select Penning here, but with the top group of offensive linemen off the table, they turn to the receiver position. Jameson Williams would have been the first receiver off the board if not for a torn ACL in the National Championship Game, and his elite speed complements Mike Williams and Keenan Allen perfectly in the Chargers’ offense. He’ll probably miss the first couple months of the season and return squarely in the midst of their playoff push to haul in those patented Justin Herbert deep balls. 18. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah The Eagles are short on defensive playmakers, and they snag a great one here in Lloyd. The Utah product really doesn’t have any weaknesses, and can play all three linebacker spots on Philadelphia’s defense. He can operate in a pass-rushing SAM role, a run-chasing cleanup WILL role, or a MIKE linebacker role taking on blocks at the line of scrimmage and dropping into zone coverage, all at a high level. Howie Roseman comes away from the first round with an offensive and defensive playmaker to help compete for the division title.

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Michael Thomas has played just seven games since the start of the 2020 season. Even if he was penciled into the lineup each week, New Orleans would still need a reliable option opposite him or in the slot. Chris Olave is the epitome of reliability, producing steadily in a potent Ohio State offense for four years. With Penning and Olave, the Saints provide the necessary pieces to bring out the best in Jameis Winston.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is the most likely team to pick a quarterback in the first round, and they’ve done their due diligence on the potential options. The ideal scenario is sitting tight and getting their guy in Malik Willis, much like Bill Belichick and the Patriots did with Mac Jones a year ago. Since Willis isn’t here, they turn to the next guy in Pickett, who played just up the road at University of Pittsburgh, where he tossed 42 touchdowns this past season. Pickett isn’t the highest ceiling guy in the class, but he’s the readiest to step into an NFL offense and contribute on day one, which is key for a Steelers team that doesn’t plan on taking the pieces apart and rebuilding.

21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is a heat-seeking missile. Just watch his tape from the National Championship Game against Alabama. He constantly pops up in the backfield on stretch and toss plays to bring down ball-carriers with his incredible closing speed. He’s also an impact player in coverage against running backs, tight ends and even some slot receivers. Dean is on the smaller side, and a few years ago wouldn’t be a great fit in New England, but the way the position has changed, he can be a star in the middle of Bill Belichick’s defense.

22. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

The run on Georgia Bulldogs continues here with Wyatt, yet another lineman from Kirby Smart’s defense. Wyatt was often overshadowed by Davis on the line, but was just as productive out of the three-technique position. Like his teammates, he tested extremely well at the combine, posting a 4.77 40 with top-tier 20 and 10-yard splits. He can play 3-4 end, kicking inside on third downs for Green Bay, who needs an influx of defensive playmaking after losing Za’Darius Smith within the division. Wyatt would likely go higher if not for his multiple domestic violence incidents, one of which led to an arrest back in 2020, so he does come with some pretty serious red flags that will erase him from certain big boards entirely.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota

Markus Golden did a superb job filling in for Haasan Reddick this season after Reddick left for Carolina, posting 11 sacks in his return to Arizona. This year, the Cardinals face an even bigger void after Chandler Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Mafe turned heads at the Senior Bowl following a season that highlighted his evolution into more of a complete edge defender. His athleticism is unteachable, and he has the pass rush ability to be an impact rusher early in his career. It’s the rest of his game that Arizona is counting on blossoming further with this selection.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

It wasn’t too long ago that Dallas had the best offensive line in the NFL. Now, those pieces are being stripped one by one, and the hopes of Travis Frederick coming out of retirement were squashed this offseason. Tyler Linderbaum is a sure thing at center and can help revitalize the run game that was completely stymied by San Francisco in the wildcard game.

25. Buffalo Bills: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Buffalo’s safeties are both 31 years old and each have a year left on their contracts, with Micah Hyde having a potential out after this season. For a Bills team that doesn’t put a heavy workload on its rookies, Cine can play in sub-packages early and take over in a full time starting role next season as a do-it-all safety who can play both in the box and as a single-high deep back. Buffalo doesn’t really have any concrete weaknesses, but its secondary was exposed late in its playoff game against Kansas City. That’s the team they’re building to beat.

26. Tennessee Titans: Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

Green has been on NFL radars for a couple years now, and projected as a tackle heading into the 2021 season after playing his first two years as a guard. Injuries forced him back to guard early in the year, so that’s where most of his tape is. Time will tell if he has the feet to play tackle in the NFL, as he tested pretty poorly at the combine. For now, he checks a lot of boxes for a Tennessee team that has a hole at guard.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

Ali Marpet retired suddenly in February, and with Tom Brady back for another year, protecting the quarterback once again becomes the top priority. Tampa re-signed Aaron Stinnie in the offseason, but he profiles as a backup. Johnson might be the best interior lineman in the class and showcased that at the Senior Bowl, where he took reps at both guard and center after dominating the ACC for Boston College.

28. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

It’s rare to see an FCS wide receiver garner first round buzz, but then again, it’s rare for an FCS receiver to move as well as Watson does at his size. He ran a 4.36 40-yard-dash at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds at the combine. That followed a career year that saw him catch for 801 yards and seven touchdowns in a largely run-first offense for North Dakota State. This is a deep wide receiver class and Watson is more high-risk, high-reward than virtually any other prospect, but he fits the mold of big and fast receivers that Green Bay has drafted in the Aaron Rodgers era.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

The Chiefs have two picks here, and they figure to use them to fill the two biggest holes from offseason departures. Tyrann Mathieu likely leaving an already thin secondary makes defensive back a must in the early rounds. They find a potential CB1 here in Kaiir Elam, who allowed just 18 catches on 35 targets for 185 yards this past season. If he can keep the penalties to a minimum, he can start to provide the antidote to the Ja’marr Chase and Stefon Diggs-centric offenses that have threatened Kansas City’s AFC reign.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

The other — and more notable — loss for the Chiefs this offseason was that of Tyreek Hill, for whom their extra first rounder was acquired. Kansas City signed Marques Valdez-Scantling to act as a deep threat, but that won’t ease the blow. Dotson is a fast, sure-handed wide receiver who wins with finesse and possesses a catch radius that far exceeds his 5-foot-11 frame. He’s a locker room leader whose personality will be a major plus for Kansas City. “I approach that ball as a million dollars. If you want it, you go get it.” That’s an Andy Reid kind of guy.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Yet another Senior Bowl standout, Winfrey has come a long way from his humble beginnings at Iowa Western Community College. You can see the athleticism and the fire that got him from there to the middle of Oklahoma’s defensive line and on the verge of being an early draft selection. The knock on Winfrey is that he disappears at times, and given how hard he plays, it’s easy to see why. There’s only so much energy in one 290-pound body. As an NFL three-technique, he fills the biggest hole Cincinnati has after addressing the offensive line in free agency.

32. Detroit Lions: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Detroit reportedly isn’t in on a quarterback at the No. 2 pick, but is looking at taking one at either 32 or 34, as Jared Goff probably isn’t in the team’s long-term plans. Ridder steadily improved in each of his years at Cincinnati, finishing his senior season with 3,324 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. His work ethic, leadership and motor gives Dan Campbell everything he wants in a quarterback prospect. Matt Corral and Sam Howell are also in play for the Lions, but their offenses were so RPO-heavy in college that it’s hard to see how they’ll translate to an NFL offense. Ridder is much less of a question mark for a team with the offensive pieces to win sooner than people think.

Round Two

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

34. Detroit Lions: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

35. New York Jets: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

36. New York Giants: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

37. Houston Texans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

38. New York Jets: Daxton Hill, CB, Michigan

39. Chicago Bears: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

40. Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

41. Seattle Seahawks: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

42. Indianapolis Colts: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

43. Atlanta Falcons: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

44. Cleveland Browns: Travis Jones, DL, UConn

45. Baltimore Ravens: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

46. Minnesota Vikings: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

47. Washington Commanders: Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State

48. Chicago Bears: Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia

49. New Orleans Saints: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

50. Kansas City Chiefs: Logan Hall, DL, Houston

51. Philadelphia Eagles: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

52. Pittsburgh Steelers, Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

53. Green Bay Packers: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

54. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

55. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

56. Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss

57. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

58. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

59. Green Bay Packers: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

61. San Francisco 49ers: Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

64. Denver Broncos: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Round Three

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

66. Detroit Lions: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

67. New York Giants: Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

68. Houston Texans: DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky

69. New York Jets: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

70. Jacksonville Jaguars: Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

71. Chicago Bears: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

72. Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

73. Indianapolis Colts: Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky

74. Atlanta Falcons: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

75. Denver Broncos: Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

76. Baltimore Ravens: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

77. Minnesota Vikings: Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina

78. Cleveland Browns: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

79. Los Angeles Chargers: Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

80. Houston Texans: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

81. New York Giants: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

82. Atlanta Falcons: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma

83. Philadelphia Eagles: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

85. New England Patriots: Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA

86. Las Vegas Raiders: Esezi Otomewo, Edge, Minnesota

87. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

88. Dallas Cowboys: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

89. Buffalo Bills: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

90. Tennessee Titans: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

92. Green Bay Packers: Luke Goedeke, OG, Central Michigan

93. San Francisco 49ers: Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech

94. Kansas City Chiefs: James Cook, RB, Georgia

95. Cincinnati Bengals: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

96. Denver Broncos: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

97. Detroit Lions: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

98. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

99. Cleveland Browns: Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State

100. Baltimore Ravens: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

101. Philadelphia Eagles: Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati

102. Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

103. Kansas City Chiefs: Zach Tom, OT, Wake Forest

104. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Barford, OT, UTSA

105. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

