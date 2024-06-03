'All Quiet on That Front' Regarding New Contract for New York Jets Star
The New York Jets offseason has been focused on their improvements on the offensive end, but there were other additions that Joe Douglas knocked out of the park.
Trading with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets sent a third-round pick that can become a second-round pick if specific terms are met for Haason Reddick.
Reddick, elite at getting to the quarterback, is coming off his fourth straight season with at least 11 sacks. In the past four seasons, the 29-year-old has posted 50.5 sacks.
However, the Camden native has just one year left on his three-year, $45 million contract.
He hasn't attended the first two open OTA practices, with the next being on Tuesday. While not every player shows up around the league, it has raised questions given the type of talent he is.
Considering New York traded for him and it's his first year in the organization, it'd be ideal for him to be there.
It could be due to not landing an extension, something players around the league often do. Players don't want to risk injuries if they don't have the contract they're looking for.
According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, there was speculation about a contract for Reddick, but it's "all quiet on that front."
"There was speculation about a contract extension for pass-rusher Haason Reddick when he arrived via trade in late March. Publicly, it's all quiet on that front. For now, he has one year remaining on the three-year, $45 million deal he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.
"Perhaps not coincidentally, he didn't attend the first two open OTA practices; the next open practice is Tuesday. The sessions are voluntary, but it's noteworthy when a high-profile acquisition isn't present."
He made it known during his April press conference that he was looking for a new deal but would let his agent take care of that.
From the Jets' perspective, they could view it in two different ways. Why trade a potential second-round pick for someone they don't plan on keeping?
On the other side of that, Reddick has never played a snap for the team. Douglas and the coaching staff could want to see how he fits as a person and player before they reward him with a new deal.
He's proven his worth and it's up to the front office to figure it out from there.