Are New York Jets Closer to Cutting Expensive Underperforming Receiver?
It doesn't seem practical to cut bait after only one season into a four-year commitment, but could that wind up being the outcome for the New York Jets and receiver Allen Lazard?
His first season as a Jet was nothing short of disastrous considering the long-term contract he signed is reportedly worth $44 million. He caught only 23 of 49 receiving targets while scoring one touchdown in 14 appearances.
The veteran receiver's performance was so underwhelming, he endured two benchings that made him a healthy scratch for three different games.
"I don't think Allen's story is written," said head coach Robert Saleh at his end-of-season press conference on January 8. "I think he's gonna have a helluva year next year. it's just, we've gotta get back to work."
New York apparently targeted Lazard as a potential WR2 last offseason, but his status has seemingly dropped significantly since.
Although there is a hope that he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers can recreate the success they shared as Green Bay Packers, the Jets didn't exactly stand pat at the receiver position this spring.
They signed former Los Angeles Chargers star Mike Williams to a one-year contract reportedly valued at $10 million. Although Williams is coming off ACL surgery, he likely leapfrogs Lazard on the depth chart due to past production. Williams has twice surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his career. Lazard's career single-season high is 788 receiving yards.
Then, at the NFL draft, the New York traded up in early Round 3 to lock up Western Kentucky receiver Malachi Corley, who possesses a noted run-after-catch ability and projects as a starting option in the slot.
Even with Rodgers back in the fold after rehabbing a torn Achilles, the 28-year-old Lazard has reportedly looked unimpressive during OTAs Phase 3. There are no pads and no live contact at this point in the offseason, and the media is only present for about one out of every three practices.
Still, reports of a lackluster looking Lazard should be cause for concern, especially after the way the 2023 season ended when totaled four receptions over his final five appearances last season, including three goose eggs, and was a gameday inactive in Week 17 and 18.
The Jets could choose to release Lazard and eat the required dead salary cap space, but the more practical scenario is to roll the dice again and hope Rodgers's presence rejuvenates the beleaguered receiver.