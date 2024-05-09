New York Jets Deemed Best Fit for Top Remaining Four-Time All-Pro Free Agent
With a chance to have a special season, the New York Jets could continue to make moves to better their roster. Although it's never guaranteed, as they experienced last season with Aaron Rodgers getting injured on the first drive of the season, the talent on this roster is good enough to compete at the highest level.
Remaining free agents will offer them an even better opportunity to improve and Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network deemed them as the best fit for Justin Simmons, a four-time All-Pro.
"Justin Simmons is probably the most talented player on our free-agent list," Robinson wrote. "The 30-year-old was named a second-team All-Pro in four of the past five seasons and will offer 108 games worth of starting experience to his next club."
Possessing a defense that's already regarded as one of the best in football, adding Simmons would only make the unit that much better. In every season besides one since 2019, Simmons has had at least five interceptions.
New York re-signed safety Chuck Clark to a contract extension this offseason and he's viewed as a potential starter next to Tony Adams. However, he tore his ACL in June of last year and missed the entire season. With Clark coming off a major knee injury, it adds another reason why the Jets could add someone as talented as Simmons.
Simmons has appeared in at least 15 games in every season since 2018 besides one, proving he can stay healthy and be available for his team.
As New York looks to prove they belong and compete for a Super Bowl, Joe Douglas should be doing everything he can to maximize this roster.
If he doesn't, and the season doesn't go as planned for the Jets, there's a good chance he won't return next year.