Here’s What the Jets Reportedly Offered for Tyreek Hill

The Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in a massive deal Wednesday, receiving a haul in draft picks for a return. The Jets were the only other team that had a chance of landing Hill, and they also reportedly made a huge offer.

New York offered Kansas City the No. 35, No. 38 and No. 69 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Jets would have also gotten back the No. 103 pick in the draft along with Hill if the Chiefs accepted the deal.

Kansas City would have selected New York’s offer, per ESPN, but Hill chose Miami. Despite not having a no-trade clause, Hill was able to pick his new team because a contract extension was part of the negotiation, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Hill wanted a record-breaking deal, and he got it. He’s signed to the Dolphins on a four-year deal worth $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

In return, the Chiefs received a first-round, second-round and fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, according to Breer. They’ll also got a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the ’23 draft.

