NFL Insider Expects Jets to Steer Clear of Doug Pederson in Head Coaching Search

The Jets considering Doug Pederson in their head coaching search may make sense, but this NFL insider doesn't see it happening.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote on Monday that he believes New York will "go elsewhere" in their search for Adam Gase's replacement.

Pederson popped up as a potential candidate earlier in the day when he was fired by the Eagles after serving as their head coach for the last five years.

Should the Jets Consider Doug Pederson For New York's Head Coaching Vacancy?

Breer connected the dots, explaining that Pederson has prior experience working with Jets general manager Joe Douglas. The two crossed paths not too long ago in Philadelphia when Douglas was the Eagles' vice president of player personnel.

In fact, not only did those two work together, they won a Super Bowl together. Pederson's squad went all the way in 2017, defeating the Patriots to cap off one of the best seasons in Philadelphia's franchise history.

With Douglas calling the shots in New York's head coaching search, Pederson suddenly becoming available could influence the GM to contemplate hiring the ex-Eagles head coach. Breer doesn't see it happening.

"I’m not betting on that happening right now," Breer said. "Not saying it’d be impossible, but my guess is the Jets will go elsewhere with the hire."

Considering how many quality candidates have already interviewed for the Jets' head coaching vacancy, New York will have no trouble progressing in this process without Pederson. In just over a week, Douglas and his team have already conducted quite the thorough search, interviewing nine candidates (as of Monday night) with a wide range of experience and skills.

While Pederson would have been one of the most experienced candidates of the lot, there are rising stars like Carolina's offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn that appear ready for the challenge.

Others to be interviewed for the position thus far include highly sought-after candidates like Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.