This Former Jets Defender Could Be New York's Next Head Coach

The Jets' head coaching search is well underway and a handful of highly sought-after candidates have already been linked to New York. The latest candidate added to the mix is a familiar face.

New York has requested to interview Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The interview, according to Rapoport's report, is expected to take place next week.

Glenn played cornerback for the Jets for eight seasons, from 1994 to 2001. He was New York's first-rounder in the 1994 NFL draft, selected 12th overall out of Texas A&M. His 24 interceptions in a Jets uniform rank fourth in franchise history.

After playing in the NFL for 15 years, and making three Pro Bowls, Glenn has transitioned into coaching. He's spent the last four years within the Saints organization, helping New Orleans transform into one of the best units at limiting opposing passing attacks.

Just look at the last three years for New Orleans. In 2018, the Saints allowed 268.9 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL that year. After making a slight improvement the following season, New Orleans made a statement this year. The Saints allowed only 217 passing yards this year, ranking fifth in the NFL. Their defense as a whole was fourth in the league in total yards allowed (310.9).

Jets' GM Joe Douglas Isn't Committing to Quarterback Sam Darnold

Glenn doesn't have as much experience as other candidates—like ex-Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis who interviewed for the position on Thursday—but he's unquestionably an "up-and-coming" coach in this league.

Jets fans certainly wouldn't complain if Glenn helped bring New York back to the type of team he was a part of back in 1998. Glenn and the Jets had the second-best defense that year (in points allowed) under head coach Bill Parcells and won 12 games, still the most New York has ever had in a single season.

Mix that Jets history in with someone who currently coaches for a playoff team—the Saints play this weekend in their wild-card-round game against the Bears—and Glenn certainly has potential to be great as Adam Gase's replacement.

