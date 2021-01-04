Jets Request Interview With Highly Sought-After Head Coaching Candidate

As expected, the Jets have officially requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

New York isn't the only team looking at Bieniemy as their next head coach. As of Monday morning, the Falcons and Lions have also reached out for permission to interview the offensive coordinator.

Other teams will likely reach out to Kansas City about Bieniemy as well. After all, the offensive coordinator is believed to be one of the best candidates for open head coaching positions this offseason.

Across three seasons in charge of the Chiefs' offense, Kansas City is 38-10 with one Super Bowl victory (and counting).

New York Jets Make First Interview Request of Head Coaching Search

The 51-year-old would be a huge upgrade from recently-fired Adam Gase. Under Gase, in both of his two seasons in charge, the Jets had the worst offense in all of football. They averaged 279.9 yards per game this year, close to 150 yards less than the Chiefs and their league-best offense (415.8 yards per game).

Sure, Bieniemy's success has a lot to do with the talent that has been at his disposal, namely Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, but with a surplus of draft capital and plenty of cap space to work with, the offensive coordinator can surely turn this team's offensive production around in the near future.

Plus, considering Bieniemy's role in helping Mahomes blossom into one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL, this coach could be able to bring the best out of Sam Darnold (or whoever the Jets select with the No. 2 overall pick next spring).

Sam Darnold Is 'Not Sure' If He'll Play For the Jets Next Season

It also doesn't hurt that Bieniemy has spent close to a decade working with Andy Reid in Kansas City. He may have no prior head coaching experience, but has proven he's ready for the challenge and opportunity.

Other offensive coordinators the Jets are expected to target this offseason include Arthur Smith of the Titans and Brian Daboll of the Bills.

MORE: 10 Coaches the Jets Could Hire to Replace Adam Gase

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.