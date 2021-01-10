Jets Complete Interview With Colts' DC Matt Eberflus

Matt Eberflus is the sixth known candidate to interview for the Jets' head coaching vacancy as of Sunday evening.

Hours after interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy, the Jets switched over to the other side of the ball.

New York completed an interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team announced Sunday evening.

Eberflus is the sixth candidate to interview for the Jets' opening thus far and second defensive coordinator. The Jets met with Robert Saleh of the 49ers late this week.

The 50-year-old has been in charge of Indianapolis' defense for the last three seasons, transforming the Colts into one of the best in the league at containing opposing offensive units.

In 2017, the year before Eberflus took over as the Colts defensive coordinator, Indianapolis allowed 367.1 yards per game—the third-worst total in the league—and had a 4-12 record.

This year, the Colts only allowed 90.5 rushing yards per game this season, more than only one other team across the NFL. Indianapolis ranked eighth overall in yards allowed per game (332.1) and made the postseason, boasting an 11-5 record.

Eberflus may not have head coaching experience, but he's worked 11 seasons in the NFL. He spent nine years as a linebackers coach (two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Dallas Cowboys). Before debuting in the NFL, Eberflus spent eight years as Missouri's defensive coordinator.

New York is casting a wide net in their search for Adam Gase's replacement, checking in with candidates ranging from veteran head coach Marvin Lewis to rising star offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Only time will tell how Eberflus factors into general manager Joe Douglas' search for this organization's next head coach.

