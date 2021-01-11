The Jets Benefit From the Seahawks' Loss on Wild Card Weekend In a Big Way

When the Seattle Seahawks fell in Saturday's wild-card round game to the Los Angeles Rams, the Jets had reasons to celebrate.

For one, it makes New York's upset win over the Rams a few weeks ago, officially preventing the possibility of finishing the season 0-16, look even more impressive.

More importantly, however, the Jets will reap the benefits of Seattle's loss during the first round of this spring's NFL draft.

When the Jets shipped Jamal Adams to Seattle last summer, the 2021 first-rounder they received in return as part of the package for the safety was poised to one of the final selections of the opening round. After all, the Seahawks had Super Bowl aspirations and the better they did in the playoffs, the later the Jets would pick in their place.

Now, with their early exit in the first round, New York will pick at No. 23 in addition to their selection second overall.

Obviously the No. 2 pick is still New York's most valuable asset going forward. They can use that pick to start anew at the quarterback position, they can add more young talent at a different position or trade down to acquire even more draft capital over the next few years.

That said, the No. 23 overall pick, courtesy of Seattle, is nothing to sneeze at. Just last year, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was taken 22nd overall out of LSU by the Minnesota Vikings and he's gone on to have a historic rookie campaign.

The year before that, players like running back Josh Jacobs and edge rusher Montez Sweat were still available when the 23rd overall selection came off the board.

So, who could the Jets be able to take at that point in the first round of this coming draft class?

In an early mock from ESPN's Todd McShay this week, the draft expert had the Jets taking Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with the 25th overall pick (predicting that Seattle would advance a little deeper into the postseason). Other players still on the board in McShay's mock include Alabama's star running back Najee Harris.

Plenty of mock drafts will come over the next several months, especially once the postseason comes to a close. Who knows, maybe general manager Joe Douglas will flip the 23rd pick into more draft capital down the road as well. Either way, the Jets benefit in a big way from Seattle's loss.

Plus, for the petty Jets fans out there had a reason to celebrate as well. This weekend was a blast getting to see Adams lose after forcing his way out of New York. In his first year away from the team that drafted him in the first round a few years ago, he still was unable to secure his first win in the postseason of his career.

