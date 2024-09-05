San Francisco 49ers Named ‘Potential Suitor’ for New York Jets Pro Bowler
Less than a week before the New York Jets' first game, it's an exciting time as the team looks to find the most success it has in over a decade.
However, one clear issue remains unsolved: the Haason Reddick drama. Reddick has yet to show up to anything for the Jets, a major concern as the season approaches.
Reddick signed a New York helmet earlier in the week, and while that doesn't mean anything, it has led to some being hopeful that he'd show up. A day later, he wasn't in the building.
He's already been fined millions, but it doesn't seem to bother the Pro Bowl edge.
For someone seeking a contract, it's an interesting decision not to show up. If he doesn't play for the entire year and the Jets don't move him, the chances of getting paid are even slimmer.
No team in the NFL, including New York, would give a player who missed an entire season a massive contract.
It's always possible that the situation gets resolved in the coming days, whether the Jets trade him or he comes in ready to play.
Nonetheless, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named him the most likely trade candidate entering Week 1, focusing on the ongoing saga.
Knox listed landing spots for Reddick, which included the San Francisco 49ers.
"The New York Jets didn't secure an extension with pass-rusher Haason Reddick when they acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. This has led to a notable standoff between the two parties... The Jets are rapidly running out of time, and Reddick is the most obvious trade candidate on our board. Unlike Ja'Marr Chase and Trent Williams, he's a holdout who has never played a down with his current team. He's also an accomplished pass-rusher who could help practically any defense—except, perhaps, New York's."
The 49ers have been hesitant to pay their own players, but recently got deals done for two important pieces to their team.
Reddick could land a contract with them if they believe he's the missing defensive player on their roster, but they have some tough decisions to make in the future, so the chances of that happening seem slim.
With the year right here, it gets tougher by the day to see New York's plan. Reddick clearly doesn't want to be here, and if he doesn't show up before Monday's game, the Jets have to figure something out.