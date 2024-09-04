Haason Reddick Signs New York Jets Helmets at Charity Event Amid Holdout
As Haason Reddick’s contract holdout with the New York Jets continues, he participated in an event where he signed Jets helmets and other items on Tuesday.
It was the same day that New York coach Robert Saleh met with the media for the first time leading up to Monday’s opener with the San Francisco 49ers.
Reddick was in Jersey City, N.J., as part of a charity event that handed out book bags and school supplies to kids.
Several media members, including SNY, were at the event and documented the day. Along with interacting with kids, he also signed autographs. Among the items he signed was a full-size replica New York Jets helmet.
Meanwhile, Saleh said that he hadn’t spoken to Reddick since before training camp started. Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he has had little contact with the edge rusher and his representatives in the past several weeks.
He would not rule out playing Reddick on Monday if he agrees to a new deal with the Jets, but also said that time was running thin to have him ready.
While he’s disappointed by the situation, he is sure his players will be with him when he arrives.
“When he gets here, we're going to embrace him, we're going to love him,” he said.
Reddick, who was traded to the Jets earlier this year from the Philadelphia Eagles and is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal, is already on the hook for a reported $2.05 million in fines, per ESPN.
Now that the regular season is about to begin, Reddick would lose game checks, which could be more than $800,000 per game, as he the Jets are responsible for paying him $14.5 million in the current contract.
Last season with Philadelphia he finished with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss, leading to a second straight Pro Bowl nod.
In 2022, the first year of his current deal, he had career highs with 16 sacks and 26 quarterback hits. He also forced an NFL-best five fumbles that season.
In the past four years he has amassed 51 sacks. Only Trey Hendrickson (53), Myles Garrett (58) and T.J. Watt (62) have more sacks in that span. He is also one of seven defensive players with a streak of at least four season of 10 or more sacks in the past 10 years.
He also leads the NFL in forced fumbles (15) and strip sacks (13) in that span.