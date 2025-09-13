3 Bold Jets-Bills Predictions For Heated Week 2 Match Up
The New York Jets opened the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the best games of the week. The Steelers and Jets jockeyed back and forth until Pittsburgh came out on top with a 34-32 victory.
In Week 2, the Jets are set to match up with their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, coming off a thrilling victory in Week 1, look to continue their momentum against the Jets.
With this matchup, it could be explosive and exciting.
Here are three bold predictions for the Week 2 game between the Bills and Jets.
Prediction 1: Jets combine rush for 200-plus yards and 2-plus touchdowns
The Jets are a run-heavy offense. The Bills were gashed on the ground in Week 1, though it was against the loaded Baltimore Ravens.
Either way, with Ed Oliver set to miss the game, the Jets will be able to run all over Buffalo. Behind the trio of Justin Fields, Breece Hall, and Braelon Allen, the Jets should have their way on the ground.
In the red zone, the Jets are likely more run-heavy than ever. If New York can move the ball, accounting for two rushing touchdowns shouldn't be difficult. 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns don't seem out of the picture for New York.
Prediction 2: Josh Allen accounts for 4 touchdowns
While the Jets should be able to run the ball all over the Jets, there's no way they're stopping Josh Allen and company. Allen destroyed the Ravens in Week 1, leading one of the greatest comebacks of the last few years. The Jets were gashed by Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.
There's no world where the Jets are going to be able to consistently stop Allen. Brandon Stephens will likely be picked on again. The Bills' offense should be able to feast, and Allen will find the end zone on multiple occasions.
Prediction 3: Jets lose by double digits to move to 0-2
The Jets won't be able to stop Allen, but the Bills should be able to stop the Jets on occasion.
This game will likely be quite high scoring, considering both defenses were gashed in Week 1.
But Allen's dominance will be too much. The Bills will likely score 30-plus points again, pinning the Jets in a corner. It wouldn't be surprising to see Buffalo leave with a double-digit victory.
More NFL: Jets Injury Update: Sauce Gardner In, Three Key Players Out