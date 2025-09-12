Jets Injury Update: Sauce Gardner In, Three Key Players Out
The New York Jets were surrounded by question marks coming into the season, but Week 1 went way better than most could have expected. While the Jets were expected to compete with the Pittsburgh Steelers, almost nobody anticipated them scoring 32 points on the loaded Steelers defense, but the Jets did it anyway.
Justin Fields, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, and the entire offensive line looked great. Besides that, the Jets didn't have much production from their other weapons. Their loaded defense didn't play up to standard, but a few players were spectacular. Sauce Gardner was matched up with DK Metcalf for most of the games and played shut-down defense. But the Jets have seemingly been concerned about Gardner's availability for the Week 2 game with the Buffalo Bills all week.
Gardner popped up on the injury report late in the week as a limited participant, but the Jets recently revealed some good news.
Sauce Gardner expected to play, three key players listed "out" for Week 2
Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Gardner is expected to play in Week 2, which is a very good sign for the Jets, considering how poorly cornerback Brandon Stephens played in Week 1. Gardner is going to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Jets' defense this week. Stopping Josh Allen and the Bills won't be easy. But this is some of the only good news the Jets received this week.
The latest Jets injury report revealed that running back Kene Nwangwu, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, and defensive lineman Jay Tufele are all going to miss the Week 2 contest with the Bills. Cornerback Michael Carter II and tight end Mason Taylor are also questionable.
Nwangwu is the team's primary kick returner. His injury was the main reason that Xavier Gipson was put in a position to fumble in Week 1. With Gipson off the roster and Nwangwu injured, the Jets are on their third returner of the season already.
Reynolds' absence is going to be a big one for the Jets, despite the fact that he's not a star. The Jets may have to turn to Allen Lazard in Week 2 after he was a healthy scratch in Week 1.
This injury report isn't good news for the Jets.
More NFL: Jets Facing Backlash For Week 1 4th Quarter Struggles