Jets Fans Could Get First Look At 7-Year Veteran Vs. Ravens
The New York Jets may not be in contention for a playoff spot right now, but that doesn't mean that the franchise isn't trying to win as many games as possible.
New York has a 2-8 record, but that didn't stop the team from making a move earlier in the week. The Jets signed two-time Super Bowl champ Khalen Saunders to beef up the defensive tackle position for the franchise. Saunders' addition comes at a good time after the Jets traded Quinnen Williams away ahead of the trade deadline.
But, will he make his team debut on Sunday when the Jets take on the Baltimore Ravens? Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn't rule out he possibility while speaking to the media on Friday.
The Jets added some depth this week
"Well, he has another day," Glenn said, as seen in a clip shared to X by the team. "We have to see if he can pick the things up that we're going to do. Again, like most guys that we have that just came in, I don't want to force a guy out there and he's not ready to go if he doesn't understand everything that we're doing. But, I do feel like he can help us in some capacity when he does get a chance to go out there and play for us."
Saunders played in just two games this season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was traded to Jacksonville before the season from the New Orleans Saints. He got into the team's Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and the Week 10 loss against the Houston Texans.
Despite a lack of playing time this season, Saunders is a guy who can help the Jets out. He's a seven-year veteran. He spent four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, two seasons with the Saints, and time earlier in the 2025 campaign with Jacksonville. Saunders has 6 1/2 career sacks, 184 total tackles, and 17 quarterback hits in 70 games played -- including 32 starts.
Whether he makes his team debut vs. the Ravens or not, there aren't many better depth defensive tackle options for New York at this point with the season winding down and Williams gone.