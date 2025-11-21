Jets Reveal Updated QB2 Plan Moving Forward
The New York Jets have a new QB1.
That role now belongs to Tyrod Taylor. But, what about QB2? Before the Jets ultimately made the decision to move on to Taylor, there was a bit of speculation that if Taylor became the starter, that undrafted rookie Brady Cook should move into the No. 2 role if the Jets really want to get a comprehensive look at the entire quarterback room.
While this is the case, Taylor is QB1 and Fields is QB2, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
Should the Jets give Brady Cook a shot?
"So to recap the Jets QB news of the day: Aaron Glenn confirms that Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday vs Ravens," Cimini wrote. "He wouldn't go beyond that. Justin Fields will be the No. 2 QB. Glenn explains the change by saying, 'At this point, I just feel like we have to do something to get this team going offensively in the passing game and I just felt like it was time to make that decision.'"
This doesn't mean that the Jets aren't watching Cook closely, though. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the plan for Cook earlier in the week, as transcribed by Jets reporter Eric Allen.
"There has been a plan for him from the very beginning," Glenn said of Cook. "I wanted to make sure we did what's right for him and who knows, we'll see what happens as the season progresses. I'm not promising anything, but he knows exactly what his role is when it comes to this team. But I'll say right now Tyrod is our starter."
There are seven games left in the regular season for New York. Glenn clearly didn't close the door on eventually giving him a shot and that should be the case. At this point, New York is moving on from Fields as the team's starter. Now, everything should be geared towards determining what you have for 2026, which includes Cook. Could he be a backup option next year?
