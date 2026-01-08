Jets Insiders Responds To Loud John Harbaugh Speculation

The New York Jets aren't expected to make a change at head coach.

New York brought Aaron Glenn back to the franchise as the team's head coach ahead of the 2025 season after a successful stint as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator beforehand. Glenn, who spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Jets, got a lot of flak down the stretch, but reports surfaced over and over confirming that the Jets wouldn't be moving on. Arguably, this is the right call. Moving on after one season would put the team in an even more difficult position.

It never seemed likely that the Jets would move on, despite the social media and talk show speculation. While this is the case, more speculation popped up earlier in the week after the Baltimore Ravens surprised the NFL world and opted to move on from John Harbaugh. Now, Harbaugh is a great coach and the move was surprising, but if you're a Jets fan, you shouldn't expect New York to make a move. Jets insiders Connor Hughes of SNY and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shut down the noise on Wednesday on "Jets Final Drive."

The Jets aren't making a move

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I didn't realize when the Ravens let John Harbaugh go, there was a major contingency within Jets Twitter that was like, 'Oh, this just means we're going to fire Aaron Glenn and get John Harbaugh.' Like that was actually the thought process," Hughes said. "A couple things on this. One, that's not happening, at all...The Jets have zero interest in Harbaugh...That's not something that's happening. It's not happening."

Rosenblatt followed up and confirmed the Jets have not reached out to Harbaugh.

"I can tell you they were not one of the teams that reached out to him, yesterday at least," Rosenblatt responded.

If you're in the group of Jets fans hoping for Harbaugh to come to town and help the team in 2026, don't get your hopes up.

