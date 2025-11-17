Jets Sign 2-Time Chiefs Super Bowl Champ To Add Needed Veteran
The New York Jets haven't had as much firepower at the defensive tackle position since trading Quinnen Williams away ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
Trading Williams to the Dallas Cowboys came as a surprise, but the Jets did get a solid haul in return. Despite this, the Jets clearly had a need at the position with Williams gone and reportedly filled it on Monday by signing two-time Super Bowl champion Khalen Saunders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Veteran DT Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the Jets, per sources," Pelissero wrote. "The two-time Super Bowl champion is the latest veteran addition in New York, where Aaron Glenn is working to the build the culture."
The Jets made a good move on Monday
This is a good move for the Jets. New York has a very young roster. There are just three players on the active roster right now who are over 30 years old. Those are Thomas Hennessy (32), Tyrod Taylor (36), and Nick Folk (41).
It's been a trying year for the Jets. New York just suffered its eighth loss of the season on Thursday night and now is 2-8 on the campaign and in last place in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins are ahead of the Jets at No. 3 in the division at 4-7 and already have beaten New York once this season. Plus, it's a complicated time with the Jets also making a change at quarterback.
In a season like this, you need veterans around who can help steer the team through the tough times. Saunders is just shy of 30 years old and is a seven-year NFL veteran with two Super Bowl rings under his belt already as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, followed by two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season before coming over to New York.
This is the type of move that can help fill in for Williams, while also adding another veteran who has experienced winning in the locker room.
