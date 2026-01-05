Aaron Glenn Has Strong Reaction After Jets' Finish 3-14

The 2025 season is over for the New York Jets.

On the bright side, the Jets are loaded with draft picks, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and plenty of cap space heading into the offseason. While this is the case, it still was a difficult season for the Jets overall. New York finished the season with a 3-14 record and struggled on both sides of the ball. The Jets tried to get the quarterback position right by signing Justin Fields, but that didn't work.

The offense in general dealt with injuries and never was fully operational. The defense struggled and then got worse as Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner were traded. The Jets went the entire 2025 season without recording an interception as well. They became the first team in NFL history to do that since interceptions became a recorded stat in 1933.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the team's 35-8 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and took the blame for the season on himself, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

"I let the players down. I let the organization down," Glenn said. "That burns me. It really does. This was not expected of where we are this season. I understand that. Here's what I do know: I know the reason why I came here. I am not going to waver from my belief of what I think wins games in this league. I am very confident in myself, in this organization, in our owner, in Moug (Darren Mougey), and we're going to work our ass off to get this shit exactly where it needs to be. I do know that."

"This season is on me. It's on me. And I get that. But we're going to work our ass off starting tomorrow to make sure we get this shit right."

The entire season obviously isn't Glenn's fault. He does his job and there are plenty of other people in the building -- from players to coaches -- doing their jobs as well. It takes the whole to have success on Sundays. Clearly, something wasn't working in 2025 for New York. Now, the organization has a long offseason ahead to try and fix it.

