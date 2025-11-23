Jets Release Rookie LB Before Ravens Game
The New York Jets got a bit of good news ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
New York announced that third-year linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball is being activated off the injured reserve. On the negative side, the Jets also announced that rookie Ja'Markis Weston has been released.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The Jets released the rookie and got Marcelino McCrary-Ball back
"The Jets have activated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from injured reserve and released LB Ja'Markis Weston," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir wrote. "McCrary-Ball (6-0, 214) returned to practice earlier this week after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Jets' Week 3 loss to Tampa Bay. In three games this season, McCrary-Ball played 77 defensive snaps and 75 special teams snaps, recording 17 tackles.
"Weston (6-3, 234) signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The Florida product, who was activated from injured reserve on Oct. 18, appeared in 3 games for the Green & White. Weston played 56 special teams snaps and recorded 2 tackles."
Weston played in three games for the Jets this season with all of his playing time coming on the special teams. He's gotten into the action for 56 snaps so far in his rookie season. The 25-year-old logged two tackles and most recently appeared in a game on Nov. 9th against the Cleveland Browns.
McCrary-Ball hasn't played in a game since Sept. 21 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has three games under his belt this season with action both on the defensive side of the ball, as well as special teams. In his three games of work, he got 77 snaps on defense and 75 snaps on the special teams before heading into the injured reserve.
Weston was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before the 2025 season. He spent six seasons at Florida. In 2024, he had nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
More NFL: Jets Insider Gives Update On Breece Hall's Future In New York