Jets Surprise Release Eight DC Candidates

The New York Jets have certainly been moving quietly behind the scenes.

On Friday, it was reported by Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post that the Jets interviewed Miami Dolphins defensive backs coach Matt Araujo for the open defensive coordinator job.

"Jets interviewed Dolphins DB coach Matt Araujo for their vacant DC position according to league source," Schad wrote on X.

Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale watches a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this time of the year, you see reports of interest left and right. Also, you typically see teams announce on social media after they interview candidates for coaching positions. Like the Baltimore Ravens announcing on X on Thursday that they interviewed Mike McDaniel.

We have completed an interview with Mike McDaniel for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/31SpeCoLXJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2026

This is common and teams have been making announcements like this all offseason so far. The Jets have moved differently, though. New York moves quietly behind the scense and while there haven't many leaks or reports out there, the Jets announced on Friday that they have actually interviewed eight candidates already: Mathieu Araujo, Ephraim Banda, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, Jim Leonhard, Wink Martindale, Chris Harris and Jim O'Neil. Of the group, two guys who stand out are Martindale and Leonhard.

"The Jets completed eight interviews this week for the club's defensive coordinator position," the Jets announced. "The first round of interviews, which were conducted over Zoom, were completed with the following candidates: Mathieu Araujo, Ephraim Banda, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, Jim Leonhard, Wink Martindale, Chris Harris and Jim O'Neil...

"Martindale (65), the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2024-25, has more than two decades of NFL coaching experience. He coordinator the defense at three different stops worked with four franchises over a 20-year career in the league: New York Giants (2022-23), Baltimore Ravens (2012-21), Denver Broncos (2009-10) and Oakland Raiders (2004-09). Martindale held the DC post with Denver in 2010, Baltimore (2018-21), and spent two years calling signals for the Giants (2022-23)...

"Leonhard (43) is in his second season with the Denver Broncos and first as defensive pass game coordinator/assistant head coach. Denver fielded on of the NFL's best defenses this season, ranking No. 1 in both yds/play (4.46) and pass yards/play (5.37). In 2024, the Broncos allowed the sixth-fewest passing touchdowns (22), TD to INT ratio (1.5) and passer rating against (86.2). Leonard, a highly accomplished coach at the collegiate level from 2016-23 at Wisconsin and Illinois, played 10 seasons in the NFL at safety and was a pivotal piece on the Jets' elite defense from 2009-11. He started 40 games for the Green & White in regular season action, totaling 184 tackles, 3 INTs and 15 PDs. In four postseason contests with the Jets, Leonhard recorded 14 tackles, 2 PDs, 2 FF, 1 FR and 1 sack."

Martindale is someone who has gotten a lot of buzz on social media when it has come to the Jets' defensive coordinator job and this is confirmation that there is at least initial interest from the franchise itself.

Leonhard is interesting because the Broncos' defense overall is a wagon right now. The Broncos allowed the second-fewest total yards per game in 2025 at 278.2 yards per game. If the Jets could get a piece of that, it would be a step in the right direction.

